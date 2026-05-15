Drake released three albums on May 15, one of the most expansive and unexpected release events in hip-hop history. The albums, Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour cropped at midnight. The new albums come nearly three years after Drake's previous releases. The move is expected to draw global attention and conversation.

Drake built anticipation for the releases through YouTube livestreams, "Iceman Episodes," that previewed unreleased music. The videos were staged across warehouses, airports and Toronto landmarks.

On April 25, a 25-foot ice sculpture installed in downtown Toronto revealed the album's release date inside. Fans gathered, with some even using pickaxes to find out the release date. Police shut down the promotion after some eager fans started using open flames to speed the process. The winner received a bag of cash by Drake's team. Before the launch Toronto's CN Tower was bathed in an icy blue color in anticipation.

The Three Albums

Iceman — the lead project — is Drake's ninth solo studio album and his first since For All the Dogs in 2023. It features collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, and Molly Santana, among others, and is anchored by pre-released singles "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" with Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. The cover art has been described as a nod to Michael Jackson.

Maid of Honour and Habibti arrive as companion pieces, each taking a distinct sonic direction. Maid of Honour features Sexyy Red, Central Cee, and Popcaan, while Habibti — the more stripped-back of the three — includes features from PARTYNEXTDOOR and Sexyy Red. Together, the three projects span a wide tonal range, from introspective to playful to emotionally raw.

Beyond the spectacle, the Iceman campaign also brought a deeply personal revelation. During the fourth and final livestream episode on May 14, Drake disclosed that his father, Dennis Graham, is battling cancer. "My dad got cancer right now; we're battling stages," Drake said during the broadcast. The moment immediately became one of the most-discussed aspects of the release, adding emotional weight to an already highly charged album cycle.

The release arrives as Drake looks to reassert himself after a period of intense public scrutiny, including his widely covered feud with Kendrick Lamar. The scale and ambition of the triple-album drop signal a deliberate move to reframe the conversation — on his own terms, and in his own city. Whether the music matches the moment is now in the hands of listeners worldwide.

Originally published on Music Times