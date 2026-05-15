Primavera Sound Barcelona is heading into 2026 with something most festivals dream of: a sold-out crowd before the festival even hits the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. The 24th edition of the festival will take place June 3-7 in Barcelona, with the main festival running June 4-6 with an opening day and closing party. This year's bill is led by The Cure, Doja Cat, The xx, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Addison Rae, my bloody valentine, Skrillex, and Peggy Gou.

The festival announced in February that both full festival passes and single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday had sold out for the second consecutive year, four months before the event. That demand follows a record-setting 2025 edition, which drew 293,000 attendees and generated more than €300 million in economic impact for Barcelona, according to organizers cited by industry outlets.

The 2026 edition opens Wednesday, June 3, with a free concert featuring Wet Leg, Guitarricadelafuente, Yard Act, and Ouineta. The main program begins Thursday with Doja Cat, Massive Attack, and Bad Gyal anchoring a bill that also includes Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange, Alex G, Father John Misty, Ravyn Lenae, Geese, Men I Trust, Oklou, Overmono, and TV Girl.

Friday is headlined by The Cure, Addison Rae, and Skrillex. The same night will also feature PinkPantheress, Ethel Cain, Role Model, JADE, Amaarae, Rilo Kiley, Viagra Boys, Ralphie Choo, Slowdive, and KI/KI.

Saturday closes the main festival with The xx, Gorillaz, and my bloody valentine at the top of the poster, alongside Peggy Gou, Little Simz, Big Thief, Dijon, KNEECAP, MARINA, Ashnikko, Rusowsky, Knocked Loose, and Sudan Archives.

The festival will wrap on Sunday, June 7, with Primavera Bits, an electronic-focused closing party led by Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, BLOND:ISH, and Greta. The broader Primavera a la Ciutat program will also bring concerts to Barcelona venues throughout the week, extending the festival beyond Parc del Fòrum and into the city's club and theater circuit.

Primavera Sound 2026 will not be limited to Parc del Fòrum. The festival's parallel program, Primavera a la Ciutat, will run June 1, 2, 3, and 7 across Barcelona, turning the week into a citywide circuit of concerts before and after the main festival days. Organizers say the program includes 90 shows across Sala Apolo, La (2) de Apolo, Razzmatazz, Paral·lel 62, LAUT, La Nau, Les Enfants, and the CCCB. The city program gives fans a second chance to catch artists outside the main festival setting and adds separate performances from acts including Mogwai, Yves Tumor, Blood Orange, Black Country, New Road, bar italia, and others.

What makes Primavera Sound 2026 especially intriguing is the contrast with last year's pop-heavy edition, headlined by Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan. This year's bill feels darker, weirder, and more sprawling, but still commercially powerful enough to sell out months in advance (which it has).

For fans without tickets, the official waitlist is now the main route in. For those already holding passes, the question is no longer whether Primavera Sound 2026 will be one of Europe's defining festivals of the summer.

Primavera Sound 2026 will not be limited to Parc del Fòrum. The festival's parallel program, Primavera a la Ciutat, will run June 1, 2, 3 and 7 across Barcelona, turning the week into a citywide circuit of concerts before and after the main festival days. Organizers say the program includes 90 shows across Sala Apolo, La (2) de Apolo, Razzmatazz, Paral·lel 62, LAUT, La Nau, Les Enfants and the CCCB. The city program gives fans a second chance to catch artists outside the main festival setting and adds separate performances from acts including Mogwai, Yves Tumor, Blood Orange, Black Country, New Road, bar italia and others. The idea is pure Primavera: smaller rooms, denser crowds and the possibility of seeing a festival artist up close before the massive Parc del Fòrum weekend begins. The official opening day on Wednesday, June 3, will also return as a free event, with Wet Leg, Guitarricadelafuente, Yard Act and Ouineta scheduled to perform. That kickoff gives the festival a more public-facing start before the paid main program begins June 4. On Sunday, June 7, Primavera will close with Primavera Bits, an electronic-focused finale at Parc del Fòrum led by Carl Cox, Joseph Capriati, BLOND:ISH and Greta. Organizers describe it as the festival's closing party, effectively stretching Primavera into a full week of programming rather than a three-day event.

Originally published on Latin Times