Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are proving that modern couple style does not need flashy theatrics to dominate headlines. Instead, the newlyweds are quietly leaning into coordinated elegance, understated glamour, and effortless fashion chemistry, and fans are taking notice.

The pair stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Martin Short's upcoming Netflix documentary, Marty: Life Is Short, on May 6, serving a polished take on date-night dressing that felt distinctly Old Hollywood with a contemporary edge.

According to InStyle, the couple embraced matching black ensembles, reinforcing their growing reputation as one of entertainment's most stylish duos.

While celebrity couples have long experimented with matching outfits, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's coordinated looks feel more refined than costume-like. Their aesthetic leans toward subtle synchronization rather than obvious twinning — and it is quickly becoming their signature.

Selena Gomez turns heads in crystal-embroidered Carolina Herrera

Styled by longtime collaborator Erin Walsh, Gomez opted for a sophisticated black crystal-embroidered midi dress by Carolina Herrera. The fitted design featured delicate embellishments that shimmered under the lights without overwhelming the look.

The Only Murders in the Building star paired the dress with black Christian Louboutin Erozee pumps, adding a sleek finish to the monochromatic ensemble. Her accessories elevated the outfit even further, with Gomez wearing diamond feather earrings and a sparkling ring from Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry.

The beauty mogul kept her glam timeless and elegant, allowing the dress and jewelry to remain the focal point. The result was a masterclass in modern eveningwear, polished, minimal, and quietly luxurious.

Benny Blanco complemented Gomez perfectly in a matching black suit, proving that coordinated couple fashion can still feel masculine and relaxed. Rather than opting for a traditional tuxedo, the music producer kept things slightly more casual with layered gold necklaces that added personality and contrast to the dark tailoring.

Interestingly, although the couple attended the event together, Blanco reportedly skipped the red carpet, further underscoring the pair's low-key approach to fame and public appearances.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco embrace understated couple fashion

What makes Gomez and Blanco's style dynamic stand out is how naturally coordinated it appears. Their fashion choices reflect a shared aesthetic instead of overly curated matching moments.

The pair, who married in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, have increasingly become known for blending romance with wearable glamour.

Their latest appearance arrives during a particularly busy chapter for both stars. Gomez and Blanco recently collaborated musically on their album 'I Said I Love You First', a project inspired by their relationship and personal journey together.

Fashion fans have also noticed Gomez embracing softer, more romantic styling choices in recent months. In earlier appearances documented by InStyle, the singer experimented with vintage-inspired beauty looks, floral dresses, and playful hairstyles, marking a shift from her previously sleek, minimalist image.

Now, with Blanco by her side, that evolution appears to be extending into coordinated couple dressing.

Rather than chasing viral fashion moments, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seem to be building a style identity rooted in ease, elegance, and authenticity. And in a Hollywood landscape often dominated by loud fashion statements, their restrained approach may be exactly what sets them apart.

Originally published on Fashiontimes UK