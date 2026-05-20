A Florida middle school classroom is at the centre of a growing storm after a disturbing display involving a Black baby doll shocked pupils, outraged parents and quickly went viral online. The incident, captured on video by a student, has already cost an art teacher her job and triggered an official investigation into her conduct.

The footage rapidly spread across Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), with many parents accusing the teacher of creating a racially hostile environment for Black and Hispanic students. School officials have since confirmed the teacher was removed from her position and reported to state education authorities.

Florida Art Teacher Fired After Disturbing Classroom Display

The controversy began after a student at a Hillsborough County school recorded a video inside an art classroom showing a Black baby doll hanging from a cord. The incident reportedly happened on Monday, and one of the students, Noah Carter, decided to record it and spent the following day discussing the incident with his parents, prompting his mom, Nina Williams, to share the disturbing footage online.

According to Carter, he decided to record because 'I wanted to get proof that it actually happened.' The teacher involved was Karen Savage, and she allegedly attempted to intimidate Carter after he tried to report her.

'She followed me after class was over, and that's when she started talking over me and not letting me speak when I was trying to report what she did,' Carter said.

The students reportedly questioned Savage about why she did it, and she just laughed and told them she wanted 'to get their attention.'

The clip circulated online within hours, prompting swift backlash from parents and community members who described the display as racist and deeply offensive. According to reports, the teacher was removed from the classroom shortly after administrators became aware of the video.

Hillsborough County Public Schools later confirmed to People that the educator had been fired following an internal review. Savage is also under investigation for the incident.

🚨 Racist Florida teacher removed after hanging Black baby doll in classroom



This one is disturbing. An art teacher at Barrington Middle School in Florida allegedly wrapped a charger cord around a Black baby doll’s neck and hung it over a classroom TV as a “display.”



When… pic.twitter.com/tyq2GQadDD — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) May 20, 2026

Another angle 😳 pic.twitter.com/C5MsjfWOLz — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) May 20, 2026

Parents And Students Describe Alleged Pattern Of Behaviour

As the video gained traction online, former students and parents began sharing their experiences with the teacher on social media. Some alleged that Black and Hispanic pupils were regularly singled out or treated unfairly in class.

One former student commented online, 'I used to have her and she would always get mad at the kids who were black/hispanic and she would target me and my friends even though we were just sitting there as she was yelling at someone for something they didn't even do.'

Another parent said both of her kids attended the same school and her son 'had her as a teacher.' However, he reportedly didn't like the educator. 'I remember because the name fit (sic) her personality,' Whitney Krings commented on Williams' Facebook post, referring to the teacher's family name, 'Savage.'

'You are the second parent that reached out to me and said that their children had issues with her,' Williams replied.

Another parent claimed she removed her daughter from the school because of what she described as racial bias against Black students. 'Man I took my baby out of this school in 6[th] grade, the racism my baby felt there and the way they try to make the black kids at that school look like aggressors,' the parent wrote online.

Social media users reacting to the footage also demanded stronger accountability measures. Some on X said they hoped the teacher would 'never step foot in a classroom again,' while others criticised the school for allegedly failing to address concerns sooner.

The video has continued circulating online, intensifying scrutiny over how schools respond to accusations of racial discrimination involving staff members.

She clearly is a mental case. How she was able to be allowed around children means they have lax standards for teachers. Besides being mentally-challenged, she's plainly dimwitted person, and to boot, a racist one. YIKES! pic.twitter.com/Y81shaAIgR — Richard E Stone (@RichardESt48397) May 20, 2026

She should loose her teacher license and never be able to teach again in life — amazing_antwan ❤ (@TheReal_Teresa) May 20, 2026

Hillsborough County Public Schools Condemns Incident

In a statement provided to People, Hillsborough County Public Schools confirmed the teacher had been dismissed and reported to state officials for possible disciplinary action against her teaching licence.

'The incident has been reported to the Florida Department of Education's Office of Professional Practice Services for any action regarding her teaching certificate,' spokesperson Tanya Arja said. 'We want to reiterate that we do not tolerate conduct of this nature. We took immediate action and responded swiftly to ensure the situation was handled appropriately.'

Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres also denounced the display in a statement issued to the Tampa Bay Times, saying, it was 'unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our school community, or me as your Superintendent, and will not be tolerated.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK