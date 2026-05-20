The Gabbie Gonzalez murder-for-hire arrest has quickly become one of those internet-breaking headlines that feels almost too surreal to be real. An influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, a custody dispute involving a musician from a popular boy band, and an alleged plot that investigators say involved crypto payments, encrypted chats, and even an FBI sting using undercover tactics.

It reads like a streaming crime documentary. But according to court documents, it's a real case unfolding in California and Florida.

At the center of it all is Gabriela 'Gabbie' Gonzalez, 24, and her father, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, who were both arrested in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting her former partner, musician Jack Avery.

A Custody Battle That Allegedly Turned Into Something Darker

What makes this case especially unsettling is how ordinary it reportedly began.

According to investigators, Gabriela Gonzalez's arrest in 2026 stems from a long-running custody and visitation dispute with Jack Avery, the father of their 7-year-old daughter. What should have been a private family disagreement allegedly escalated into something far more serious.

Court filings reviewed by authorities claim there were ongoing tensions over custody arrangements, with witnesses describing the situation as increasingly hostile. One key detail investigators highlight is the alleged effort to monitor Avery's life closely, including surveillance activity in Hawaii, where he resides.

This is where the story starts shifting from family conflict into criminal allegations.

The 'Bullrun' Code And The Crypto Connection

One of the most viral details from the FBI sting murder conspiracy case is a single word: 'Bullrun'.

On its own, it sounds harmless, even casual. In crypto culture, it usually refers to a rising market. But investigators allege it was used as a coded signal in communications tied to the alleged plot.

According to the affidavit, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Gabriela's father, allegedly played a central role in funding and coordinating parts of the plan. He is now facing charges connected to what authorities describe as a Francisco Javier Gonzalez arrest involving conspiracy and solicitation of murder.

Investigators say around $10,000 (£7,468) was allegedly routed through digital payment systems and later converted into cryptocurrency, forming part of what they describe as a crypto payment hitman plot.

The financial trail reportedly included Square transfers and later movements into crypto accounts, which authorities believe were designed to obscure the origin and purpose of the money.

The Alleged FBI Sting That Changed Everything

Perhaps the most dramatic twist in the case is the alleged FBI sting operation.

Authorities claim Francisco Gonzalez later communicated with an undercover federal agent posing as a hitman. During those interactions, investigators say he allegedly used coded language, referenced prior crypto payments, and discussed verifying the target before arranging final payment.

That detail alone has pushed the case far beyond a typical custody dispute narrative.

It also raises the stakes of the influencer murder-for-hire plot allegations, especially because it suggests law enforcement may have been actively engaged in confirming intent through recorded conversations.

Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez is set to be charged in an alleged conspiracy to kill Why Don’t We member Jack Avery, the father of her daughter.



TMZ reports that her father Francisco has also been booked for the same crime.



🔗: https://t.co/mcomVwPgcu… pic.twitter.com/e1IIYB3NhA — Fiona Cooper (@Fiona_Cooper20) May 19, 2026

Inside The Alleged Conspiracy Network

Another name that appears in the filings is Kai Cordrey, who investigators describe as a co-conspirator allegedly involved in communications with Gabriela Gonzalez and Francisco Gonzalez.

Authorities claim Cordrey discussed using encrypted platforms like Signal, as well as the dark web and Bitcoin, to facilitate parts of the alleged arrangement. He is also linked to financial transfers that investigators believe were structured to hide their true purpose.

The affidavit further alleges that Cordrey converted funds into crypto accounts shortly after receiving payments, adding another layer to the digital money trail.

The Influencer Image Vs. The Criminal Allegations

Part of why this story has gone viral is the contrast.

On Instagram, Gabriela Gonzalez presents a curated influencer identity, lifestyle content, aesthetic captions, and a following in the hundreds of thousands. Yet the allegations tied to the Jack Avery custody dispute case paint a very different picture, one involving escalating conflict, alleged threats, and coordinated planning.

That contrast is what keeps people clicking. It forces a question that feels very modern: how well do we really know the people behind the screens?

What Happens Next In The Case

At this stage, Gabriela Gonzalez remains held without bail in California, while Francisco Gonzalez has waived extradition from Florida. Both are facing serious felony charges tied to conspiracy and solicitation allegations.

It is important to remember that these remain allegations outlined in court documents, and no final legal conclusions have been made.

Still, the case continues to develop, and more details are expected as investigators expand on the alleged communications, financial records, and the role of encrypted messaging in the operation.

Originally published on IBTimes UK