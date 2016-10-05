Oscar 2017 Predictions: 'Such is Life in the Tropics' will Represent Ecuador at the Oscars

Ecuador has selected "Such is Life in the Tropics" to represent the country at the 89th annual Academy Awards.

The movie directed by Sebastian Cordero is structured as a classical tragedy, with ambition, corruption, betrayal, tangles and everything that entails the pursuit of power and money in a society. The movie was released in September in Ecuador and was met with good reviews.

"Such is Life in the Tropics" marks the second time Cordero represents the country at the Oscars. His 2004 film "Chronicles" was previously submitted for consideration.

Ecuador has been submitting since 2000 but has not been consistent over the years and has yet to receive a nomination. The last time the country submitted a film was in 2014 for the film "Silence in Dreamland." The movie premiered at the Torino Film Festival.

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Distinguished Citizen," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.