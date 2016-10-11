Former Couple Kate Hudson, Derek Hough Spotted at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taping

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By vishal shukla (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Oct 11, 2016 07:40 PM EDT
kate hudson and derek hough

kate hudson and derek hough(Photo : getty images)

Hollywood is a small residential community of the rich and famous.

It came as a surprise on Monday when former couple Kate Hudson and Derek Hough were spotted at the backstage when ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" was recording in Los Angeles.

The two faced woes of their marriage sometime between 2014 and 2015.

Her rundown of former lovers included two famous rockers - Black Crowes front-man Chris Robinson, with whom she has a 12-year-old child named Ryder; and Muse's Matt Bellamy, with whom she has a 5-year-old child named Bingham, as reported by uknews24.

The little girl of performing artists Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson has also been connected with "You, Me and Dupree" co-star Owen Wilson; parenthood on-screen character Dax Shepard; disputable games stars Lance Armstrong and Alex Rodriguez; and artist Nick Jonas.

On the other side, Derek Hough has been included in a pack of wonders that would make him the envy of any bachelor shy of Leonardo DiCaprio.

He has been attached to stunning British on-screen character India de Beaufort, "American Pie" star Shannon Elizabeth, television magnificence Lauren Conrad, and "The Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev.

He was also seen with "So You Think You Can Dance" shocker Hayley Erbert.

 When the former couple were spotted, 37-year-old Hudson was snapped in a long, surging white dress, going out with a female companion with a couple of youngsters, as reported by Daily Mail Online).

On the other hand, 31-year-old Hough was clad in a white shirt and dark slacks.  

During the taping, Hough flaunted his moves on the floor, controlling his superstar partner, "Taxi" on-screen character Marilu Henner.

 

 

 

