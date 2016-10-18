Apple MacBook Pro 2016 coming up with some major changes before the expected time

The first MacBook Pro was launched 10 years ago since then,it is become a huge success for the Apple. The last version of this series came in March, 2015; this is going to be the fifth version of this series and the most advance too.

MacBook Pro is the flagship laptop device of Apple. Since 2012, the laptop haven't got a major change but this version will come with some key changes. If rumored are to be believed, new version of MacBook is coming up with the cutting edge specs.

According to iTech Post, the will launch in October, 27.As stated in MacWorld, Microsoft is also preparing the launch of Surface Pro 5, possibly before the MacBook's launch.

With low sales of iPhone 7, Apple is trying to catch it up with its flagship laptop device. Along with this Apple might reveal the improved version of iPad and MacBook air.

The expected specs and changes

This flagship laptop device will come with many features and improvements like OLED function key panel and the FN keys reports, BGR. If Rumors from the various sites are to be believed the OLED touchscreen has also the feature of fingerprint as the company used it in various models of I-Phone series.

Apple will lift the lid of MacBook Pro's aluminium chassis. Software feature for the touchscreen panel of the laptop will be improved. Force touch trackpad will be larger and improved.Laptop will also come up with the own custom shortcuts and with pre installed apps. The gaming experience also enhanced.

MacBook Pro 2016 is rumored to come up with the 5K display to replace the thunderbolt display of its previous version.

Apple is known for its high pricing, this device is no exception.The rumors suggesting that 13-inch might cost $1,099 and 15-inch will cost around $2,099.