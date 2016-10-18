ATP suspends Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios for two months

Nick Kyrgios returns a shot against Mischa Zverev of Germany during the Men's singles second round match on day four of Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Centre on October 12, 2012.(Photo : Getty images/Lintao Zhang)

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been banned for coming eight ATP titles and weeks and fined $25,000 (£20,560) for his misbehave during a week ago's Shanghai Masters.

The 21-year-old batted the ball over the net a few times when serving in his 6-3 6-1 vanquish by Mischa Zverev. He additionally started strolling back towards his chair before a Zverev's serve had landed.

According to USA Today, Kyrgios has consented to an ATP plan that he counsels a sports analyst, which would help him to reduce the ban of three weeks. The world number 14 said he was "genuinely sad" and would "utilize this time off to enhance and off the court".

He added " The current season was full of challenges for me. I do comprehend and regard the decision by the ATP.

Further, he told that continue season has been a long one as he struggled with few injuries and other challenges the end of the late spring.

Kyrgios added that his body at long last just gave out in Shanghai both physical and mental stage. Kyrgios told that he is not going for excuses and he knows very well that he have to confess to the fans.

Kyrgios' two months suspension comes to an end on 15 January 2017, yet by focusing on the ATP's arrangement of rehabilitation under the course of a sports clinician" he will have the capacity to back till 7 November, Tennis reported.

Tennis Australia said Kyrgios has consented to look for expert help and that it would keep on offering counsel.

World number one Novak Djokovic told that plenty of players and tennis individuals think that Kyrgios is one of the best talents the tennis world has seen lately.

In 2015, during Rogers Cup in Montreal, Australian was banned for 28 days and fined $25,000 for making ridiculous comments about Stan Wawrinka's fiancé.

He was additionally scrutinized for his showcases at Wimbledon and the US Open and called back from Rio Olympics 2016 after some issues with the Australias' Olympic Committee.