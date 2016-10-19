Motor racing star Wayne Gardner and son Remy Gardner caught in Japan

Former 500cc World Champion Wayne Gardner poses with his son Remy ahead of the 2014 MotoGP of Australia at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on October 16, 2014 in Phillip Island, Australia. (Photo : Getty Images/Robert Cianflone)

Remy Gardner is all set to make his back to Australia for weekend's Moto2 race championship in Melbourne's south- east Phillip Island, even though, being arrested by police in Japan until this evening.

Gardner made his first three appearances in the Moto3 World Championship in 2014, two times as a substitute for injured drivers and once as a wild card participant , scoring a point. In 2015 he was signed as a full-time rider for the Mahindra's equipped CIP team, as reported by The Guardian.

Now, It has been revealed that Wayne and Remy Gardner were arrested by Japan- police as part of a weird road rage incident which occurred during previous weekend's race at Motegi.

It is understood that 18-year-old Australians' issues are related to him driving without having an international driving license, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

But media reports told that Remy hardly make his back for Phillip Island, and that was set to be replaced by fellow Australian driver Anthony West.

Now, it is clear that appears he will leave Japan tonight, come back to Australia tomorrow morning, and sooner to race this weekend.

Wayne Gardner's situation, however, is not pretty clear. All that has been clear is that Gardner is going to receive counselors' support from Australia.

The Foreign minister of Australia Julie Bishop told the Nine Network that government surely have also arranged consular support to Mr. Gardner and his son.

"The details of this incident are being reported, but we've not been able to verify them. But we are continuing to provide whatever support we can while he is detained in jail'', added Bishop.

As per the reports of Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph, a statement from the Tochigi Prefectural Police reads: "Gardner allegedly forced violence by clutching the victims' collars and such over traffic troubles in Hiyama (a sub- district, located in Hilado, Japan) around 8 am on October 16.

Gardner, 57, was arrested at that place at 8.40 am and the suspect is denying from being accused.