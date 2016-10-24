Croatia midfielder Luka Modric signs new deal until 2020 with Real Madrid

Midfielder Luka Modric said that he wanted to finish his career at Spanish club Real Madrid after extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeau until 2020 upon signing a new contract.

The Croatia international joined Madrid from Tottenham four years ago from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and has played 180 matches for Los Blancos, reported by The Sun.

After the 2011-12 season, he moved to Madrid for a fee of GBP 33 million, where he became a key contributor under coach Carlo Ancelotti and helped the team to win "La Decima." In 2015-2016, Madrid won their eleventh Champions League and he was elected to UEFA's Team of the Season, reported by RFI.

Advertisement

Modric, alongside former Spurs teammate and fellow Madrid star Gareth Bale, have won the Champions League twice in the same squad. They also won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup. However, they have yet to win the La Liga championship, with the club last having won in 2011-12.

Further, Modric added he will give every possible contribution to the team and work hard to fulfill the demands of the club. He told that he will have the best hope for future endeavors.

With Modric's stature growing at the Bernabeu - from having been voted as the worst signing of the 2011-2012 season, he added that the criticisms didn't hurt him. He understood that he knew that because he is in the biggest club in the world - where the demands are huge.

"I didn't start well but I never doubted, I knew I would succeed sooner or later," added Modric. Finally, he said that his wish is to finish his career at Madrid.

Advertisement