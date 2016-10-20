Scotland Under-16s squad: Celtic's 13-year-old sensation Karamoko Dembele

Celtic's 13-year-old playmaker Karamoko Dembele got major popularity across the sports world after be in Scotland's Under-16s Victory Shield squad. Dembele made news this month when he made his debut for the Scottish champions' development group.

Dembele, who likewise fits the bill for England and Ivory Coast, played nine minutes against Hearts Under-20s. Scotland confronts Northern Ireland, Wales and Republic of Ireland at the Miriam focus, close Edinburgh, from 30 October until 4 November, reported by Mirror.

Celtic chief Brendan Rodgers had promised to shield the playmaker from media hype. Yet, Dembele is in effect optimized by SFA boss to keep him far from the grasp of Ivory Coast, the origin of his family, and he is set for his first taste of global football in the most youthful Scotland age-bunch level.

The 13-year-old wonderkid stood out as truly newsworthy around the globe after his debut appearance for Celtic's advancement group prior this month, prompting the London-born forward turning into the most recent starlet to be named 'the new Messi'.

Ivory Coast boss have made no mystery of their goals for Dembele to speak to their nation, yet the exceedingly evaluated Hoops youngster is currently set to frame a fundamental part of the Scotland schoolboys' squad during the current year's Victory Shield, reported by dreamteamfc.

It remains to be seen whether Dembele submits his global future to his embraced nation, with the player going to Celtic's own particular Performance School-style set-up at St Ninians.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have officially communicated an enthusiasm for baiting the tyke wonder onto remote soil, with Celtic set to confront a solid fight to keep hold of the kid with amazing traps.

Rodgers said fears over the wellbeing of Dembele had induced him to assume the responsibility of key choices on a player who has effectively prepared with the primary group.

The previous Liverpool supervisor said: 'I didn't know he was playing. Would I have endorsed it? That is not the point. The fact of the matter is he's played. You simply must be exceptionally watchful.