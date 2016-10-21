Celtic fan, 5, apologizes to club in the wake of missing match

A young Celtic fan reads the match programme prior to the UEFA Champions League group C match between Celtic FC and VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach at Celtic Park on October 19, 2016 in Glasgow,Scotland(Photo : Getty Images/Steve Welsh)

A five-year-old Celtic fan rang the club to apologize for missing a diversion after it conflicted with a birthday party of a friend.

Louis Kayes, from Moodiesburn in North Lanarkshire, called the club to let them know he was sad because he missed the Saturday's game against Motherwell, reported by talkingbaws.

The kid's mom, 35-year-old Lisa Kayes, said he had acquired her sellphone to make a call to the club. She told the BBC her child had called after "somewhat of a remorseful fit".Talking on BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams program, she said: "He was in the parlor with my telephone and after that I heard the voice message from Celtic Park saying 'thank you for calling'."

Ms Kayes said Louis needed to address the club's administrator, Brendan Rodgers, and his most loved player, Celtic chief Scott Brown, to apologize and clarify his nonattendance,reported by 101GreatGoals.

"He needed to tell them two he'd missed it in the event that they were searching for him," kayes added.

Louis told BBC Scotland the birthday party had been "great", yet said he would not miss Wednesday night's Champions Leagues' conflict with Borussia Monchengladbach. He anticipated a 3-1 triumph for his club, yet confessed to feeling some pre-match nerves.

Ms Kayes included: "He's potentially the most energetic five-year-old I know as far as supporting Celtic. He doesn't prefer to miss a game.

"I think Celtic-Motherwell is the last home amusement he'll miss in a while. I don't think we'll be getting him to numerous different things on a Saturday evening."