Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:02 AM ET

Samsung Rumors: Galaxy S8 to launch bigger screen models in compensation of S7

By Mizgan (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 06, 2016 04:24 PM EST
Samsung is rumored to launch Galaxy S8 with 5.7 and 6.2-inch screens

Samsung is rumored to launch Galaxy S8 with 5.7 and 6.2-inch screens(Photo : Google, RedmondPie)

As the end of 2016 comes near, Samsung is going to launch Galaxy S8 in 5.7- and 6.2-inch models, in what seems to be a compensation to win back trusts of Galaxy S7 customers who loved the big-screened and now discontinued smartphone.

Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S8 will have a screen that occupies 90 percent of the space and the two models- code-named Dream and Dream 2- will don curved displays, not to mention that the home button is said to be given the heave-ho and that the fingerprint scanner will be optical and embedded under the display.

This clearly means Samsung may cut down on any Bezels at the top and bottom of the handset to increase the screen size without really going overboard with measurements of the phone itself. However, a 6.2-inch display could be a bit cumbersome, even if the South Korean brand does away with the bezels for more room. The latest reports suggest that Samsung is making this move to bring in a large-screened smartphone to the market in a bid to appeal to the customers that they aren't far behind in the Galaxy series.

The second part of this fabulous rumor is that Samsung is gonna launch the Galaxy S8 with stereo speakers, and they will carry some sort of Harmon Kardon branding, as suggested by few reports. This deal doesn't seem all that likely as this was announced very soon and is yet to be finalized by any stretch of the imagination.

Stereo speakers are of course a possible inclusion but Samsung themselves have already revealed that the Harmon Kardon brand is something that the firm will be using on their smartphones starting from 2018. It sounds as if the Galaxy S8 is shaping up to be one hell of a smartphone, and as releases go, there are few that will be as anticipated as next February's Galaxy S8.

Tagssamsung, Galaxy S8, galaxy 5.6-inch, galaxy s8 6.2-inch

