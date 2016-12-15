'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Update: Kai Made Cryptic Tweet Suggesting His Return

When it comes to the villain's characters, "The Vampire Diaries" has a few of them that fans could hold a candle. Kai Parker is just one of the villains who possess an impressive talent regarding playing the role as the protagonist in the story.

Sure, there's Klaus who is an original vampire and Katherine who played as an evil doppelganger in the show, but Kai is totally a complete psychopath. Kai had his fair share of rough patches during the season six of "The Vampire Diaries" that led him to face his sudden bittersweet death.

However, reports claim that his reign of terror is not yet over. The eight and the final season of the series is about to begin. And as it is gotten closer, Chris Wood, one of the actors behind the infamous character recently dropped a handful hints about Kai's possible return in the story.

A cryptic tweet from Chris Wood's Twitter account, added fuel to the flame of curiosity when he suggested what his character Kai is up to nowadays. The season eight of the series is reportedly about devils which show hard evidence of Kai's return in the show.

On Dec. 7, on the other hand, Chris Wood once again posted a tweet that made everyone think that Kai's is coming back in the series.

"Sorry I couldn't make it to Orlando to see you guys, shoot schedule changed! But my being busy might mean good things for you..." Wood tweeted on Dec. 7.

According to Hollywood Life, Chris could be very well be talking about his Supergirl schedule. However, reports claim that it wouldn't be really hard for him to quickly film Kai's return on The Vampire Diaries.

The final season of "The Vampire Diaries" will consist of 16 episodes which will be aired on Feb. 10, 2017. It's only a month away to wrap up the stories about humans, vampires, and witches in Mystic Falls.