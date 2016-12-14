LG G4, V10 On AT&T Gets November Security Patch Updates

While most of the top smartphones companies have already updated their security patches released by Google, LG G4 and the LG V10 had just recently received this monthly security. The AT&T variants of LG G4 and LG V10 are now receiving this OTA (Over-The-Air) update in the U.S.

The said OTA update reportedly contains the November security patch update from Google. According to the Android Soul, the LG G4 has been upgraded to build a number version MRA58K. The 273MB update is based on the Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

However, there are no indications as to when the update to Android Nougat will be released. The new software update will bring security patches along with some general bug fixes and performance improvements.

The update that weighs in at 273MB and carries build number MRA58K will bump the firmware version to H81022cc. LG V10 update is reportedly small in size compared to the one that is rolling out for the LG G4. LG V10 update clocks in at 29MB only which also carries number MRA58K and bumps the firmware version to H90021x.

Customers who have either LG G4 or the LG V10 on the AT&T network should be aware of the updates that will hit on the device in the upcoming days. OTA updates usually take some time to reach the device. Hence customers should not worry when they could not see any notification or update yet.

They can also check it manually by navigating to their device settings and see if there are new updates available for download. While downloading for the said update, it is recommended to maintain high-speed WiFi network with at least 50% battery left on the device.

For LG V10, users can download the update in their cellular data network if they can't access to WiFi. Now that both devices are receiving updates, customers might wonder if the device will also be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat.

According to Android Headlines, LG is now working on an Android 7.0 update for both devices and is expected to roll out to the LG G4 by the end of January 2017 and to the LG V10.



