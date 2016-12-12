Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

LeBron James Sets Another NBA Milestone With 7,000th Career Assist

Dec 12, 2016
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James just recently recorded his 7,000th career assist in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets which led him to become the first frontcourt player in the NBA history who has reached the plateau of his career.

LeBron is considered as the best basketball player of all time for having a season - high 44 points on 17 - of - 24 shooting with nine rebounds, ten assists, three steals, and one block in the Cleveland Cavalier. James garnered 17 out of those 44 points during the fourth quarter which includes 13 straight points at one stretch that puts the game out of reach.

According to MSN Sport, LeBron James finishes a rebound shy of a triple-double which is equivalent to 44 points, ten assists, nine boards which lead the Cavs won 116 - 105.

In his rookie season, James has an average of 25 points. But he managed to make it up with 7.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists which put his career in success. The Cavs currently have 17-5, 1.5 games ahead of the 2nd place Toronto Raptors.

James is the first player in the NBA history who garners 27,000 points, 7,000 assists, and 7,000 rebounds. According to Cleveland, LeBron overtook Elvin Hayes for No. 9 in the time scoring list. The numbers show how consistent and amazing James LeBron has been for the past 14 years as a basketball player.

"I read up on him. I know the history of the game. Obviously, I haven't gotten an opportunity to see him much. But I know how dominant he was in his era when he played the game," James said after he scored 27 points in Cleveland's 114-84 rout.

The legacy-defining moments and the championship-chasing in June considered being more important to LeBron compared to the regular season accolades and MVPs. Even before he stepped on the NBA court, James was already expected to be a great basketball player.

