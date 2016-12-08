'The Voice' 2016: Who Among The Contenders Will Make It To The Finals?

For someone to become a contestant on 'The Voice', everyone should have the ability to sing for their lives and fight to remain in the game. The program is getting more and more excitement as the contestants became more competitive on stage. Here are the season 11's strongest and best contenders ranked from the weakest on up.

From Team Miley Cyrus, Aaron Gibson

According to Hollywood Life, Aaron Gibson is of the lowest rank for several weeks now. His solo rendition of "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" have caught him at the worst moment. Gibson had probably less chance to continue to the next round.

From Team Adam, Brendan Fletcher

Brendan Fletcher's lovely and touching performance on a song "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan has proved how distinctive his voice sounds. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine gave a little clue about his future as they mentioned his continued growth and his chance to be in the finale.

From Team Alicia, Christian Cuevas

According to the TV Guide, Christian Cuevas is becoming better and a powerful singer with every song that he sang particularly his haunting take on "To Worship You I Live." Cuevas has a lane as artists because he shows flexibility and warmth which is enough to beat other contenders.

From Team Adam, Josh Gallagher

Will his sexy black getups and perfect country twang make him more appealing on stage on Tuesday? Gallagher is no match for the country Superstar Sundance Head.

From Team Miley, Ali Caldwell

Ali Caldwell's "I Will Always Love You" seems to capture the judge's attention and interest. It was a forceful yet restrained performance.

From Team Alicia, Wé McDonald

Wé's "FourFiveSeconds" seems better that Rihanna's original version. McDonald has built so much consistent love over the past few weeks.

From Team Adam, Billy Gilman

Billy was chosen to close the show with his song "I Surrender" that flaunts the booming strength of his voice. Will he remain as one of the contenders on Tuesday? Gilman seems ready for the bid league.

From Team Blake, Sundance Head

Sundance Head's voice has a wide range and dexterity which sounds like as if he has everything regarding music such as blues, rock, soul, gospel, and Southern country.