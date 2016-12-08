Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:06 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'The Voice' 2016: Who Among The Contenders Will Make It To The Finals?

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 08, 2016 04:20 PM EST
NBC's 'The Voice' Press Junket

NBC's 'The Voice' Press Junket(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For someone to become a contestant on 'The Voice', everyone should have the ability to sing for their lives and fight to remain in the game. The program is getting more and more excitement as the contestants became more competitive on stage. Here are the season 11's strongest and best contenders ranked from the weakest on up.

From Team Miley Cyrus, Aaron Gibson

According to Hollywood Life, Aaron Gibson is of the lowest rank for several weeks now. His solo rendition of "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" have caught him at the worst moment. Gibson had probably less chance to continue to the next round.

From Team Adam, Brendan Fletcher

Brendan Fletcher's lovely and touching performance on a song "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan has proved how distinctive his voice sounds. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine gave a little clue about his future as they mentioned his continued growth and his chance to be in the finale.

From Team Alicia, Christian Cuevas

According to the TV Guide, Christian Cuevas is becoming better and a powerful singer with every song that he sang particularly his haunting take on "To Worship You I Live." Cuevas has a lane as artists because he shows flexibility and warmth which is enough to beat other contenders.

From Team Adam, Josh Gallagher

Will his sexy black getups and perfect country twang make him more appealing on stage on Tuesday? Gallagher is no match for the country Superstar Sundance Head.

From Team Miley, Ali Caldwell

Ali Caldwell's "I Will Always Love You" seems to capture the judge's attention and interest. It was a forceful yet restrained performance.

From Team Alicia, Wé McDonald

Wé's "FourFiveSeconds" seems better that Rihanna's original version. McDonald has built so much consistent love over the past few weeks.

From Team Adam, Billy Gilman

Billy was chosen to close the show with his song "I Surrender" that flaunts the booming strength of his voice. Will he remain as one of the contenders on Tuesday? Gilman seems ready for the bid league.

From Team Blake, Sundance Head

Sundance Head's voice has a wide range and dexterity which sounds like as if he has everything regarding music such as blues, rock, soul, gospel, and Southern country.

SEE ALSO

Huawei's Updates: Honor Concept Smartphone With No Camera, Speaker To Release on December

NASA's Cassini SpaceCraft Prapares Its First Ring-Grazing Dive Around Saturn

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Wants Andrew Bogut Before Trade Deadline

'Transformers' Movie Updates: 'The Last Knight' Trailer Shows Human And Transformers At War

Galaxy S8 Specs, Date, Price: Samsung's Rebound Phone To Be Release By 2017

TagsThe voice season 11, The Voice 2016, the voice

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists protesters Canadian Scientists

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics