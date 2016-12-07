Huawei's Updates: Honor Concept Smartphone With No Camera, Speaker To Release on December

Huawei's Honor brand has announced its new smartphone on December 7, Wednesday. Reports claim that the new smartphone will be considered as one of the most exciting and trending gadgets this year.

Though Honor has not yet released a statement with regards to what the new handset will feature, several speculations suggest that the new Honor smartphone will quite be exciting for customers. The smartphone is expected to be a type of concept phone which is similar to Xiaomi's bezel-less Mi Mix that is equipped with stand-out features.

According to GizmoChina, the upcoming phone will be equipped with common smartphone features like camera, speaker, etc. For some people, having such feature may sound like a bummer at first, but Honor is planning to offer different smartphone components in the form of additional parts and accessories that you can buy for the phone.

Moreover, the new smartphone will be equipped with a curved AMOLED touchscreen which is made by Samsung. This AMOLED touchscreen feature is said to have a Huawei proprietary fast charging tech that enables the gadget to charge from 0 to 50% in just five minutes.

According to Android Authority, the said phone was supposedly sold as a base variant with detachable peripherals to perform the function of the missing components such as speaker and camera. Honor smartphone could also be similar to any other modular smartphone like the Moto Z or the LG G5. The only distinctive feature of it was it was designed without the components altogether and can only be provided through modules.

Reports claim that it will be interesting to see how Honor branded phones compare to its rival Xiaomi Mi MIX which was labeled as a "concept" when it was launched earlier in China.

A smartphone with no camera and the speaker will inevitably draw interests from customers particularly on its distinctive features compare to other phones in the market.





