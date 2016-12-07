NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Wants Andrew Bogut Before Trade Deadline

Celtics still need rebounding to enhance their performance. The team has been facing problems with regards to their performance on the court for several years. Al Horford's addition to the team has helped improve their defense by obtaining a 112 offensive rating and a 102 defensive rating which is quite better compared to most players and roster. However, despite Horford's good performance, they cannot deny the fact that they still need to have a good rebounder and shot blocker.

Considering the need of having someone who has a great rebounding performance, Boston Celtics is now eyeing on defensive big man Andrew Bogut. NBA rumors are swirling that the team is focusing on Bogut in a potential trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to CSN New England, Andrew Bugot who is currently in the last season of his contract could be a possible target for a bargain. Celtics could offer Dallas Mavericks, a player like Amir Johnson who is currently the team's starting center. Johnson is the first-round draft pick in exchange for Bogut.

Reports claimed that Dallas Mavericks has been searching for draft picks that can add quality depth to a franchise which is nearing the end of the Dirk Nowitzki era. This reason resulted for Andrew Bogut who is the former No. 1 overall pick and was with the Golden State Warriors to be made available to the Boston Celtics.

Cbssports reported that Boston Celtics make sense regarding trading for the Dallas Mavericks. Boston could have multiple first-round draft picks this season due to the trade that happened with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013.

Andrew Bogut is considered as a rim protector that can give Boston exactly what they need in court. Bogut is the ideal frontcourt partner for Horford, particularly on the defense end. The one-time NBA champion is also a post season veteran that could significantly help Celtics to go deeper in the playoffs.





