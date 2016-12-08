'Destiny 2' Updates: Release Date, New Content, More RPG Elements

The Bungie creator of the popular Halo franchise was reportedly had a difficult start with their new game Destiny. The game entitled Destiny was developed to become a game changer for console shooters that would merge MMORPG elements for the first person shooter.

However, it seems like Destiny 2 will be looking for new ways to improve the concepts which were introduced to the game. But not everything went well for Destiny. When the game was released, viewers gave it an average score. Furthermore, they criticized the game's lack of content, empty world, and confusing story.

With the help of the steady stream of updates and two significant expansions, Bungie was able to help Destiny by turning its fortune the opposite direction. Now Destiny was one of the most played online shooter games. Bungie will do its best to take the initiative and make some changes in Destiny 2.

Lead producer, Cameron Lee of Bioware announced in his Twitter post that he would join Destiny developer Bungie.

"Happy to say I've joined Bungie as Executive Producer of a new project. Excited to talk about it in the future," Cameron Lee said on Twitter.

Reports claim that Bungie has no plans to carry over the old characters to the future installment. The said game will likely to follow the dicey footsteps Blizzard North. According to Kotaku website, Bungie's moves serves well for the vast fan base of Destiny. By deciding to leave the old characters behind, all players will surely go back to square one.

The most awaited part has come - the release date of Destiny 2. It was recently reported that the game would be released on 2017. There are no concrete clues yet as to when the upcoming game would hit the market, but basing on the timeline that Bungie has, it will probably roll in the latter part of 2017.