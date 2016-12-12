Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:12 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Klay Thompson Sparks Golden State Warriors' Rally Against Minnesota Timberwolves

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 12, 2016 10:14 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers(Photo : Harry How/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have been taken particular pride in the NBA - record strike of 111 regular season games in the last three years without back to back losses in the match.

Warriors' opponent, Minnesota Timberwolves thought that they are going to end that run on Sunday night. However, those expectations turn to nothing as Klay Thompson scored 30 points. The Golden State Warriors eventually roared back to avoid the team's first set of consecutive regular-season losses with an 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Sunday night game.

Stephen Curry garnered nine assists and 22 points. The Warriors immediately extended their NBA - record streak to 111 in the regular - season games without losing two in a row.

According to NBA NBC Sports, the team trailed by 10 to begin the fourth quarter but then opened the period with a 25-4 Avalanche to turn the tide.

''Let's not fool ourselves. We played a high 12 minutes, inspired by our second unit who played 9 of those 12 minutes. And that's what gave us this win,'' Draymond Green, who scored 18 points and hit five 3-pointers said during the interview.

USA Today reported that Karl-Anthony Towns garnered 25 points and 18 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins scored 25 for the Timberwolves who eventually lost in their fourth straight game. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, scored 22 points on 6-for-21 shooting. Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors scored 18 while going 5 of 8 on the 3 pointers.

Golden State Warriors was quite weary of losing with Grizzlies on a Saturday night and were playing their fourth game in five nights. Stephen Curry appeared to be heating up while hitting back to back 3s midway through the third quarter. However, he tossed up an airball on the very next possession.

"We were down ten but we didn't let it deflate us. Twelve minutes is a long time for this team," Thompson said.

SEE ALSO

'Destiny 2' Updates: Release Date, New Content, More RPG Elements

'The Voice' 2016: Who Among The Contenders Will Make It To The Finals?

U.S. House of Representative Approves 'Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Act'

Huawei's Updates: Honor Concept Smartphone With No Camera, Speaker To Release on December

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Wants Andrew Bogut Before Trade Deadline

TagsGolden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, Minnesota Timberwolves

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics