Klay Thompson Sparks Golden State Warriors' Rally Against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have been taken particular pride in the NBA - record strike of 111 regular season games in the last three years without back to back losses in the match.

Warriors' opponent, Minnesota Timberwolves thought that they are going to end that run on Sunday night. However, those expectations turn to nothing as Klay Thompson scored 30 points. The Golden State Warriors eventually roared back to avoid the team's first set of consecutive regular-season losses with an 116-108 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Sunday night game.

Stephen Curry garnered nine assists and 22 points. The Warriors immediately extended their NBA - record streak to 111 in the regular - season games without losing two in a row.

Advertisement

According to NBA NBC Sports, the team trailed by 10 to begin the fourth quarter but then opened the period with a 25-4 Avalanche to turn the tide.

''Let's not fool ourselves. We played a high 12 minutes, inspired by our second unit who played 9 of those 12 minutes. And that's what gave us this win,'' Draymond Green, who scored 18 points and hit five 3-pointers said during the interview.

USA Today reported that Karl-Anthony Towns garnered 25 points and 18 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins scored 25 for the Timberwolves who eventually lost in their fourth straight game. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, scored 22 points on 6-for-21 shooting. Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors scored 18 while going 5 of 8 on the 3 pointers.

Golden State Warriors was quite weary of losing with Grizzlies on a Saturday night and were playing their fourth game in five nights. Stephen Curry appeared to be heating up while hitting back to back 3s midway through the third quarter. However, he tossed up an airball on the very next possession.

Advertisement

"We were down ten but we didn't let it deflate us. Twelve minutes is a long time for this team," Thompson said.