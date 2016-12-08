U.S. House of Representative Approves 'Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Act'

Who could ever forget the famous Apollo 11 Moon Landing that happened on July 20, 1969? Now, Apollo 11 Moon Landing will have its 50th anniversary on July 20, 2016, and as part of the commemoration, the House of Representatives passed a bill to produce special commemorative coins to showcase the most famous space event in the history.

Apparently, no one remembers neither celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing. Hence the Congress would like the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue four commemorative coins to celebrate the anniversary.

On Dec. 5, the U.S House of Representatives unanimously voted to pass the "Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Act" that calls for the United States Mint to produce curved coins in gold, silver, and clad. The Senate needs a unanimous vote to move the President to imprint it into law.

Advertisement

The four commemorative coins include $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, half-dollar clad coins and proof silver $1 coins that would serve to recognize the five decades since astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin launched their first lunar landing mission.

According to Space, the bill known as H.R. 2726 was passed under a suspension of the rules which was approved immediately. This act was first introduced by Congressman Bill Posey in June 2015.

"July 20, 2019, will mark the 50th anniversary of the landing of the 'Eagle' lunar module on the moon's surface. We remain the only country that has ever launched humans [to] the moon and returned them safely to Earth," Congressman Bill Posey said.

Coin News reported that the bill would be passed in the Senate before the year end and eventually the President will sign it into law. The U.S. Mint will then be directed to strike convex coins that bear the iconic image taken by Neil Armstrong on the moon.

Advertisement

"This commemorative coin will celebrate what I feel is the most awe-inspiring engineering and technological [feat] of the 20th century," Posey added.