'Friday the 13th: The Game Updates’: Gameplay Trailer Reveals Tommy Jarvis Return

The spooky holiday Halloween has already ended, yet avid gamers and fans can still enjoy the chance of their fix of jump-scares and horrors with the upcoming release of the "Friday the 13th: The Game". The recent trailer of the game revealed Tommy Jarvis' new playable character that according to reports will help counselors to take down Jason.

The premier gameplay trailer shows Jarvis return with the character's iconic taunt which he calls Jason "maggot head." According to Gamerant, the game developers were able to cater to their fans' request by bringing in the character in the game.

Despite having some setbacks and delay in the launching, the Gun Media was given much time to polish the game for the fans sake. Furthermore, it was also reported that fans would get a chance to play the role of Tommy Jarvis in the "Friday the 13th: The Game" by working with the camp counselors to ensure the killing of Jason who is the renowned antagonist of the game.

The "Friday the 13th: The Game" trailer also highlighted Jarvis' shouting out his famous line, "maggot head" which became popular in the movie franchise.

The developers of the "Friday the 13th: The Game" announced via their official Steam Community Hub page that they would be releasing the single-player campaign of the said game in the Summer of 2017.

The single - player campaign for the "Friday the 13th: The Game" according to the reports will include both offline bots and some other missions inspired by the films. "Friday the 13th: The Game" is a survival horror adventure video game which was developed by Gun Media and IllFonic and is expected to release next year.

The said game is scheduled to be released on all platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on Microsoft Windows.