'ARK: Survival Evolved' PS4 Updates: Dinosaur Survival Game Release Date With Exclusive Skins

Good news "ARK: Survival Evolved" players! Studio Wildcard recently released a statement with regards to the game's release date. The announcement is something that every player is looking forward in the future.

According to the Studio Wildcard, will be released sooner than everyone is expected. The game will be release with some exclusive skins that fans have been waiting for and might be excited about.

"ARK: Survival Evolved" was recently released for PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro last December 6 this year. The base game and the Scorched Earth expansion will be available in the Ark: Survivors pack for only $54.99.

Both Scorched Earth expansion and the ARK: Survival Evolved will include some PlayStation exclusive skins. Gamers who can tame a Giganotosaurus will have access to the TEK Giga Skin. On the other hand, players who are skilled enough to defeat the Manticore in Scorched Earth will be given access to the Manticore Armor Set.

According to the Twitter post from Studio Wildcard, the skins are timed-exclusive until the full released of the game on 2017. Xbox One and PC exclusive skins will also be available on all platforms.

"I'm impressed with the PS4 Pro's level of performance. I think Sony has done a hell of a lot of good with that hardware," Lead Developer and Studio Wildcard Co-Founder Jeremy Stieglitz said during an Extra Life live stream.

Gamers who have a Playstation 4 Pro can go to the game settings menu for ARK: Survival Evolved and choose the "Detailed Graphics" options. It will give a game resolution which bumps over the 720p. The game will run for the regular PS4 with some additional graphic features.

Pro owners, on the other hand, will enjoy a better frame rate that hovers around the 50 frames per second and can reach 60. This is considered as a significant improvement in the current state of the console edition which usually runs below 30 fps.