'Pokemon The Movie: 'I Choose You' is Set To Launch in Japan Come July 2017: A Series Reboot [VIDEO]

See Ash, Pikachu, and Ho-oh once again without having to search them with the newly announced "Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You" to be released in Japan on 2017. The popular pocket monsters never stopped in delighting their avid fans as they will be sharing their stories and journeys right from where they started. The whole new experience is quite nostalgic as the characters will be focusing on their roots and how Pokemon was discovered by Ash.

The children variety show in Japan, Oha Suta has announced the launching of "Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You" to be shown in Japan by July 2017. According to News Every day, the project is already ongoing featuring a teaser poster and trailer showing Ash' first journey wearing his outfit from Season 1. As shown in the trailer, Ash gets his Pokeball from the table, as the story goes back during his days in the Kanto region.

It seems that it will be a series reboot as the teaser poster shows Ash and Pikachu looking over as Ho-oh flies above. "Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Kimi ni Kimeta!" featuring its Japanese title is the franchise of Pokemon movies in Japan which follows the recent one, "Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion" and the Mechanical Marvel ("Pokémon the Movie XY & Z: Volcanion to Karakuri no Magearna") were already shown last July 16 as per reports by Anime News Network. The English dubbed movie was shown on Disney XD last December 5 in the US.

Truly, Pokemon makers are making huge efforts to promote them not only by updating their mobile game but it has also reached out their first journeys on its movie. Since it will be featuring Ash' first journeys as a Pokemon master, this is the best way to mark the 20th anniversary of its franchise. The title was also from the first episode of the anime way back in 1997.