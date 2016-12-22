International Space station Could be Visible From The Sky Of Wichita

For those who are passionate about watching the night sky, are going to experience a new sighting in the sky. People of Wichita will see International Space Station will flying by over the city. NASA confirms that the sky won't be too cloudy and viewers don't need any telescope or any other optical device to catch this event.

On November 20, 1998 almost 18 years ago from today NASA's Habitable artificial satellite International Space Station(ISS) set up on a mission. The main purpose of this mission was to provide transportation & maintenance. It also acts as an observatory, laboratory & provides hospitality to astronauts.

The largest artificial body ever built in space, orbits Earth with an incredible speed of 7.67 km/s (27,600 km/h). It takes only 92.65 minutes, not more than a length of a football match, to complete one rotation around the Earth.

Advertisement

According to Mail Online report, the ISS will be visible from the UK on December 21 between 5:00 pm & 5:03 pm GMT(Greenwich Mean Time) and from the US it will be seen around 4:40 pm ET while passing from northwest to southeast region. Those sightings will be last for a minute but, the clearest visibility will be recorded from Wichita. According to NASA, it will remain about 6 minutes over the sky of Wichita.

NASA said in their 'Spot the Station' page,"The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction."

NASA has created a special app named,'Spot The Station' to give a proper update to users based on their location so that they don't miss the opportunity to watch ISS live. NASA also added that if someone was unable to catch live on 21st Dec, they don't have to disappoint. The Same sighting will be visible on 27th December but, it won't last more than a minute.