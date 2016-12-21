North Pole melting: North Pole expected to warm 50 degrees above normal

Amassing ice bergs at the mouth of the Ilulissat Ice fjord. According to researchers at the Danish Meteorological Institute, the Greenland ice sheet is shrinking at an alarming speed. (Photo : Getty Images/Ellingvag)

Pre-Christmas temperature in the high Arctic will be freakishly high compared to normal. The temperature at the Nort Pole is expected to surge in coming days.

According to Washington Post, the temperature at the North Pole is approaching the melting point of 32 degrees on Thursday and registering a full 50 degrees warmer than normal.

For the second year in a row in late December and for the second months, temperatures in the high Arctic will be increasingly high compared to normal.

According to New York Mag, the warming in Santa's neighborhood can be attributed a monster storm off Greenland that is expected to be the equivalent of a category three Hurricane.

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist with Weather Bell Analytics said," That's pretty intense". He is also explained that depleted sea ice cover east of the Nordic helps create a passageway for warm air to surge north uninhibited.

Part of the reason for the warmer air is the lack of ice. Arctic ice sea levels are at record lows. The Arctic sea usually gains ice, but in November over a period of five days 19,000 square miles of ice cover vanishes. That is "almost unprecedented".

The lack of ice in this region has allowed ocean temperatures to warm to levels well above normal, reported by Zachary Labe, a doctoral student at the University of California-Irvine.

As a result of this, the air temperature in the Arctic above 80 degrees north has been much warmer than normal since roughly September.

A recent news is published in Nature on Dec 15 reported that these events have happened once or twice a decade going to back to the 1950's.

"This is premature to say if these events are becoming more frequent, the intensity of the warm air reaching the Arctic," said by Zachary Labe, a doctoral student.

Meanwhile, when excessive warm anomalies occur in the Arctic, the usual cold water is vanished and must go somewhere.

