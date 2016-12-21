Emotions Run High As United States Army Meets College Basketball In Grand Gesture In Notre Dame-Colgate Game

Advertisement

When someone like Notre Dame's Matt Farrell scores 13 points with seven assists and helps his team win 77-62 against Colgate what should he expect after the game?

Many would most likely say a good night's rest and sleep to be ready for the next game. But Notre Dame had something more special lined up for its star according to a report published by WGN TV.

The report said that Notre Dame urged Matt to watch a video message from his brother Bo Farrell, stationed in Afghanistan by the U.S.Army. Bo Farrell said in his video, "For us, home is wherever we're together - and I look forward to being home with you soon, Really, really soon."

Little did Matt realize what was in store for him as he blissfully thought his brother was speaking from Afghanistan. A few seconds later he couldn't hide his amazement when Bo Farrell walked onto the court and soon thereafter scenes of unbridled emotions on the reunion took over.

In another report on the reunion published by FANSIDED: Slap the Sign, the whole atmosphere within the court was supercharged with emotions running high and it was not only Matt that was shedding tears.

As can be seen from the video, the Farrell family was in attendance and each one displayed emotions as deep as Matt's because even for the family members Bo Farrell's grand entry in flesh and blood was a total surprise.

As the report notes, the reunion of brothers is quite unique, that too, in a setting such as a basketball game. Though many in the stands may not have had such a great and surprising reunion in their own lives they would empathize with lucky Matt.

Perhaps, the mood in the stands after the stunning reunion could not have been better expressed than the report from FANSIDED: 'Thank you for serving this incredible country, First Lieutenant Bo Farrell. Enjoy the holidays with your brother.'