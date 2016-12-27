Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Nintendo Switch to support Vulkan, OpenGL 4.5 and OpenGL ES

Dec 27, 2016
Nintendo Switch to support Vulkan, OpenGL 4.5 and OpenGL ES

Nintendo Switch to support Vulkan, OpenGL 4.5 and OpenGL ES(Photo : Getty images)

The Nintendo Switch that's all but ready to be released in the consumer markets for a long time have been in the story creating some or the other surprises from time to time. The hybrid console having modular accessories is reportedly coming out this January 2017. To add to all these excitements, there's more in the news from the Japanese manufacture which is pivotal for their sales.

A reddit thread officially revealed that the Nintendo switch will reportedly support Vulkan, OpenGL 4.5 and OpenGL ES considering the huge deal about Vulkan which would be very much important for future titles that's coming out in the stores which is really exciting for potential buyers.  According to various sources, there were a lot of whispers about developers for the new console rumoured to comply with all the aforementioned APIs. This is widely popular thanks to the huge improvements of all the new APIs resulting in better and noticeable performance benefits.

While it's still not confirmed, Vulkan API is for sure able to output better framerates. Now that it's confirmed, those developing games for the switch will now be able to choose among the three available APIs with a major focus on reducing enormous load to processors and improving multi-core CPU scaling in comparison to OpenGL.

A report on WCCFtech detailed about vulkan's involvement in developing as well as improving their support to work with multi-GPUs and virtual reality which would benefit multi-view rendering. The only major downside of the Nintendo switch is the lack of Pascal chips and an underclocked processor which would really impact some high-graphic intensive games even if downscaled to match the specifications of the switch.

However, the confirmation of this news that Vulkan API is officially supported, is indeed a great news for not just developers, but also all games who're potentially making sure they complete their console set.

These Rumored Nintendo Switch Specs Are Not Good News

