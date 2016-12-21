'Mafia III' Latest News & Update: Free 'Mafia III' DLC Allows You to Car Race, Travel in Style [DETAILS]

"Mafia III" was first released earlier this year on October for the PlayStation 4, PC, MacOS and Xbox One. Publisher 2K Games and game developer Hangar 13 has made an announcement regarding the newest free downloadable content for the game.

According to the official blog for "Mafia III," the newest DLC for the game includes content that allows players to customize their in-game vehicles and do car races in the streets of New Bordeaux.

The car customization is reportedly applicable to up to 10 cars in "Mafia III." There are six that can be earned by playing the game, three cars from those with Family Kick-Back and the 10th car is unlockable via winning car races in "Mafia III."

"Mafia III" players will have the ability to design their own cars with 50 kinds of spoilers, wheels, decals and exhausts to their liking. To customize cars, "Mafia III" players will need to go to one of Big Rick's Garage locations.

More content can be unlocked by winning top spots in "Mafia III" car races. According to Game Ranx, there are 12 races which include circuit lap races and half point-to-point races. This is unlockable when "Mafia III" players talk to all three lieutenants in New Bordeaux. Races will take place in places marked with race markers which can be seen on the player's map.

Apart from the new ride customization option, the DLC also includes new outfit for the protagonist of "Mafia III," Lincoln Clay. There are three new outfits that Lincoln gets to wear including "On the Prowl," "Bad, Bad Mr. Burke" and the unlockable "Classico." The newest "Mafia III" DLC is currently up for grabs and playable to all of the game platforms.

