'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC, News & Update: Bandai Namco Releases Trailer for First DLC; Meet Cabba and Frost [VIDEO]

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was released in October 2016 for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. Bandai Namco has announced that the first DLC of the game has been released along with a gameplay trailer featuring Cabba and Frost.

Cabba and Frost are characters from the "Dragon Ball" series that fans are familiar with. They join the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" game along with Zamasu, Super Saiyan Rose Black Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito.

According to iDigital Times, a second DLC will be coming for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" shortly. It will reportedly include new quests, moves, and costumes for the characters in the game. There is no word for when the mentioned DLC will be released by Bandai Namco. Champa and Vados from "Dragon Ball Super" may also be included in the next update in as well.

Advertisement

iTech Post notes that Bandai Namco has been reaching out to fans to find out which characters they should bring next in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." The outlet adds that fans are clamoring for Magetta and Botamo to appear in the game as Champo and Vados who are speculated to be in the next DLC are from the same universe as them.

In other news, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players should know that there is an upcoming event called the Frieza Siege Event. The mission of the event is to defeat Frieza and his army in Conton City and winners of the upcoming event will have 10 exclusive Jersey apparel from the game and Bandai Namco.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" first DLC is up for grabs and those who have purchased the season pass are entitled to their downloads but it can be sold separately on PS4, Xbox One and PC online retailers as well.

Which characters do you want to show up next on Bandai Namco's "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" game? Tell us who they are in the comment section below.