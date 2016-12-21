Android 7.0 causing the Nexus 6P to abruptly shut off even with battery life remaining! [Report]

As Google have started to manufacture their own gadgets such as Nuxus 6P, it has made a record of great positive feedbacks. On the other hand, there were issues which were raised collectively by its users online.

According to Android Police, a number of Nexus 6P owners have reported an alarming battery problem with their phones as of Android 7.0 being released for the handset, which causes the phone to power down when the battery gauge still shows anywhere from 10 to 60% battery remaining.

Other handset owners have linked this issue to Android 7.0, but even those who have attempted flashing back to Marshmallow report the problem still occurs. This suggests some kind of change in Android 7.0 that is worsening what would appear to be an underlying hardware problem. There are some reports that 6P owners with the issue who have their batteries replaced see the problem largely alleviated. Moreover, this alleged hardware problem was made worse by its software issues.

Interestingly, it seems the problem is most common in very cold climates. These are where we see reports of phones dying at upwards of 60% battery remaining indicated, which is obviously completely ridiculous. As some on the various threads point out, this could easily be a major safety issue.

Meanwhile, in a report of Phone Arena, another tech company, Huawei did not claim any responsibility amidst these issues on Nexus 6P. The issue, says the manufacturer, is not with the hardware, but with Google's software. Having battery life remaining is not only useless but is dangerous as well.

One Reddit poster wrote that he was about to order a ride via Uber on a dark and freezing night when all of a sudden his Nexus 6P shut down. He was lucky enough to find a hotel a few blocks away, allowing him to call a friend to pick him up.

Overall, these issues should be taken care of by the ones who are responsible enough to resolve it. Of course, safety of handset owners should always be prioritized.