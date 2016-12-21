Avengers: Infinity War Update: Casting Call confirms the presence of several superheroes in upcoming film

Marvel's Avengers films have been taking the theaters to another level each time a new film is slated. Many has been fascinated with the take of the studio to each of their movie that every film is a hit and exceeded more than expected. Now, with their upcoming latest installment to the franchise, Avengers: Infinity War, fans are surely excited to know who will be joining the film.

According to Daily Disruption, after pulling off 12 superheroes in the Captain America: Civil War, we can only expect more for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Some of the confirmed superheroes are Steve Rogers, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and four other superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, in the midst of these news,, Brie Larson is also included in the casting call for the Avengers: Infinity War. Fans have deduced that Larson could be portraying Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Unknown to many, Captain Marvel is regarded as the strongest superhero in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and her appearance is surely an important one for the following films.

With regards to the long list of extras being included in the casting call, Gizmodo has reported a bulk size of them. The long list included Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Scarlett Johanson as Black Widow, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Paul Rudd as Ant - Man, Dave Bautista as Drax, Paul Bettany as Vision, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, and others said above.

The list is yet to be officially announced by the studio and Russo brothers but nonetheless, everyone except for Spider - Man has been included for the battle with Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to hit the theaters on May 2018.

What are your thoughts on the casting call? Share it with us through the comments below.