Resident Evil Movie rumors: Reason why George Romero wasn’t given chance to direct the series

For years we have been blessed with horror films starring zombies, thanks to George Romero who popularized the genre. However, the director wasn't able to take the helm for any of one of the most popular video game turned to film franchise, Resident Evil and sources indicate some of the reasons why the studio managed to settle with others than the master himself.

According to Cinema Blend, actress Adrienne Frantz revealed in an interview that " I know George was really disappointed that he didn't do it. Still to this day, I just can't believe that his version didn't end up making it." In the interview, she added that Romero almost caught the helm after the release of Resident Evil 2 commercial trailer. Even Romero wasn't a gamer himself, he jumped at the chance to be able to direct the zombie franchise. However, even working hard for the storyline, the studio eventually passed on him and gave us Paul W. S. Anderson's work wherein action is focused.

One reason could be that in 2002, action films are more famous and making the Resident Evil more action-filled might take more revenue than Romero's sticking with the story itself.

Uproxx also detailed that a George Romero Resident Evil would be much more have focus on small details as Frantz indicated that "Every little detail counted to him. I remember he taught me how to pump the shotgun correctly!"

Romero has been known to have been the father of zombie films as the director Land of the Dead and some of its sequels. Nonetheless, having a shot to see a Romero Resident Evil could have been great to its fans and the audience.

Meanwhile, the latest adaptation of the franchise, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter runs on January 27, 2017.

