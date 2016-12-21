Justice League Update: Promo trailer to be released soon as revealed by director

DC fans are surely excited with the upcoming film Justice League wherein it is a collaboration of DC's mightiest superheroes to battle another villain. With this year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we have seen Clark Kent, Diana Prince and Bruce Wayne in action. Now, the trailer for the movie has been revealed to land with the year.

According to Comic Book, through Mikah McAllister, Zack Snyder, director of the film, has said some exciting rumors regarding the film. In her post, the director revealed that Justice League might be expected to come out with this month of December. That literally means before the end of the year. It surely will excite a lot since DC and Warner Bros. are known to drop some huge promoting details for their upcoming films and what is bigger that Justice League.

Meanwhile, Monkey Fighting Robots added that there is a circulating photo online revealing The Flash, Batman and Wonder Woman in a photo that teases us much more. This image is big enough for fans due to the length it took before the studio released a photo of the protagonists. Fans shall be waiting more for Aquaman's photo.

To detail, Justice League film will showcase some heroes that will be recruited by Wonder Woman and Batman to aid their cause in protecting Earth against greater enemies. The duo will pave their way to recruit The Flash, Aquaman and The Cyborg against this big battle with Steppenwolf.

The upcoming film is the 5th installment from the DC Extended Universe and is directed by Zack Snyder with a stellar cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Jesse Eisenberg.

The film is expected to hit in November 2017.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Justice League film? Share it with us through the comments below.