Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating rumour is rife; Find out who else came before JLo in Drake's life

Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images /Kevin Winter)

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been rumored to be seeing each other after the musical duo was spotted enjoying each other's company.

According to E! News, the "Hotline Bling" rapper recently organized very special dinner party for close ones. Lo and behold, Jennifer Lopez was one of the invitees. Following the party, the pair was even photographed leaving together in the same car.

All the speculation started about two weeks ago when Drake decided to attend Jennifer's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas. He again showed up just a week later for JLo's Vegas concert.

Advertisement

Guess Drake just couldn't get enough of JLo performing. They further shared the same picture on Instagram.

Drake shared the pic with heart eyes emoji captioned, "Lotta those". Meanwhile, among many hashtags, one of them read #lovehim under JLo's photo. Fans immediately started speculating that they are seeing each other.

IBTimes mentioned that another picture was shared where Drake can be seen with JLo's baseball cap. He wrote in the caption: Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny.'

No one can deny that the rapper has been always popular among the ladies. Movie News Guide lists out all the girls that came before JLo. The number reaches as many as 30, including rumored ones.

Advertisement

Drake has been in a relationship with Keshia Chante from 2000 to 2002. Drake even wrote a song about her.

Following the split up, the rap artist dated a woman named Nebby till 2006. Drake was then rumored to be dating Jade Lee the same year.

From 2002 to 2006, Drake was linked to a woman simply known as Nebby. For four years, they became a thing. He was also linked with Jade Lee in 2006. For the next two years Drake was said to have seeing Cat Washington.

Drake dated Bria Myles for a year from 2008. He even dedicated a song to her, titled Bria's Interlude.

Meanwhile, Tika Sumpter went on a single date with Drake back in February 2005. Maliah Michel dated the rapper for a short time but because she was a stripper back then, their coupledom ended soon.

The Rihanna phase in Drake's life is definitely the most talked about. The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010 until 2016.

Apart from these, there were numerous women Drake has been linked with via various rumors. Few of them are Kat Dennings, Blac Chyna, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, Taylor Swift and Nina Dobrev.