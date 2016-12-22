Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:22 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Drake and Jennifer Lopez dating rumour is rife; Find out who else came before JLo in Drake's life

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 02:58 AM EST
Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images /Kevin Winter)

Jennifer Lopez Gets Loud For Hillary Clinton At GOTV Concert In Miami

Jennifer Lopez Gets Loud For Hillary Clinton At GOTV Concert In Miami(Photo : Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been rumored to be seeing each other after the musical duo was spotted enjoying each other's company.

According to E! News, the "Hotline Bling" rapper recently organized very special dinner party for close ones. Lo and behold, Jennifer Lopez was one of the invitees.  Following the party, the pair was even photographed leaving together in the same car.

All the speculation started about two weeks ago when Drake decided to attend Jennifer's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas. He again showed up just a week later for JLo's Vegas concert.

Guess Drake just couldn't get enough of JLo performing. They further shared the same picture on Instagram.

Drake shared the pic with heart eyes emoji captioned, "Lotta those". Meanwhile, among many hashtags, one of them read #lovehim under JLo's photo. Fans immediately started speculating that they are seeing each other.

IBTimes mentioned that another picture was shared where Drake can be seen with JLo's baseball cap. He wrote in the caption: Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny.'

No one can deny that the rapper has been always popular among the ladies. Movie News Guide lists out all the girls that came before JLo. The number reaches as many as 30, including rumored ones.

Drake has been in a relationship with Keshia Chante from 2000 to 2002. Drake even wrote a song about her.

Following the split up, the rap artist dated a woman named Nebby till 2006. Drake was then rumored to be dating Jade Lee the same year.

From 2002 to 2006, Drake was linked to a woman simply known as Nebby. For four years, they became a thing. He was also linked with Jade Lee in 2006. For the next two years Drake was said to have seeing Cat Washington.

Drake dated Bria Myles for a year from 2008. He even dedicated a song to her, titled Bria's Interlude.

Meanwhile, Tika Sumpter went on a single date with Drake back in February 2005. Maliah Michel dated the rapper for a short time but because she was a stripper back then, their coupledom ended soon.

The Rihanna phase in Drake's life is definitely the most talked about. The pair had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010 until 2016.

Apart from these, there were numerous women Drake has been linked with via various rumors. Few of them are Kat Dennings, Blac Chyna, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, Taylor Swift and Nina Dobrev. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Drake and Jennifer Lopez rumored to be the new hot couple after the duo spotted spending time together

Marc Anthony in the Arms of Ex Jennifer Lopez Minutes After Divorce From Shannon De Lima

Ben Affleck Wants Everyone to Forget About 'Bennifer' and 'Gigli' in a Nostalgic Interview

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony reunite in Miami for the concert

Jennifer Lopez To Release Spanish Album Next Year Together With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony

TagsDrake, Jennifer Lopez, dating, nebby, Keshia Chante, Cat Washington, jade lee, bria myles, tika sumpter, Rihanna, Kat Dennings, Blac Chyna, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, taylor swift, Nina Dobrev

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics