Bangalore based Dhruva Interactive Bought by Sweden’s Starbreeze for $8.5 million

Recently Sweden's Starbreeze acquired Bangalore based Dhruva Interactive for $8.5 million, the company will pay $7 million in cash and the rest will be given as Starbreeze B-shares. The deal is said to close at the first quarter in 2017.

Dhruva was founded in 1997, with various art production services to the worldwide game industry they also assisted in Starbreeze's own Pay Day 2 production.

The Swedish company plans to safeguard its art production needs and improve the quality of projects by cutting down operational costs. Dhruva will continue to operate under its own brand and provide services to their clients reported VC Circle.

The chief executive of Starbreeze Anderson Klint, stated that they worked with Dhruva interactive on many projects for several years and they are confident to welcome them into the Starbreeze family.

Through this deal both the sides seem to gain good benefits, as for Starbreeze it will strengthen them as a global entertainment company. Dhruva provides game content creation services through various platforms and this turns out to be exactly what Starbreeze needs to grow stronger.

According to NDTV, Dhruva's contribution and services included high profile titles like Forza Horizon 3, Days Gone and Halo 5. The founder and CEO of Dhruva Rajesh Rao said that Starbreeze is exactly the kind of company they want to involve with.

The games produced by Starbreeze are high profile games that deliver a quality gaming experience. Their vision for Virtual reality is believed to be highly skilled.

Both teams will work on new upcoming projects and they are sure to bring out a great level of gaming experience, since they have already worked in the past there will be no obstacles when they combine their work. Starbreeze has confirmed their deal on their official website. At present Dhruva owns 3 studios in India, 2 in Bangalore and 1 in Dehradun.