Miley Cyrus shows off her new weed leaf tattoo; Fans await for boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's reaction

There is no denying that Miley Cyrus loves tattoos. The singer/actress has numerous tattoos all over her body, and adding to the list is her latest weed leaf tattoo.

According to Teen Vogue, the "Wrecking Ball" singer recently posted a picture on Instagram, showing off her new tattoo. The tiny weed leaf has been inked in all black just above her ankle.

The picture, however, was captioned with six Christmas Tree emojis. The leaf in the tattoo certainly doesn't come from any traditional choice of trees associated with Christmas.

When it comes to inking, tiny to small sized tattoos are Miley's thing. Including the latest, she has more than 45 tattoos. Her first tattoo was done when she was 17; the words "Just Breathe" on her left side of rib cage.

According to Pop Star Tats, this year alone witnessed the singer sporting as many as eight new tattoos. In January Miley shared her cartoon dog's head tat.

Following March, Miley and her bestie, the Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne got matching "leetle" tattoos. Leetle is simply Little in the internet language.

In April, being a huge fan of Elvis Presley, Miley decided to get a heart shaped Elvis tattoo on her forearm. She also inked a mini tattoo of planet Jupiter some time later.

The same month, while vacationing in Australia, Miley, her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's sister-in law and actor Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, along with their two other friend got matching simple wave tattoos.

In July 2016, Miley got a tiny Vegemite jar tattoo. It is being speculated by many that this tattoo was dedicated to fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Miley also had a heart tattoo, with letters WA written inside the heart. Fans have guessed that WA represents actor Woody Allen.

With her latest tattoo being a weed leaf, fans are wondering how beau Liam will react to this. A source has previously told Us Weekly that the Hunger Games actor does not like his girlfriend's pot smoking habit.

The couple has been in numerous fights over this. Liam finds it intolerable how the whole house always reeks of weed and wants Miley to quit it. With a tattoo sporting weed leaf, it seems like Miley Cyrus is nowhere near quitting her habit.