'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Director Gareth Edwards Reportedly Almost Made Another Ending of the Film

Fans already knew how would the sequel movie, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is gonna end. It has all been revealed from the opening crawl of the original movie, Star Wars wherein it has been known that the Rebels successfully stole the Death star plans. But according to the director of the film, Gareth Edwards, he stated and revealed that the "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" almost had a very different ending.

Everyone already knew the flow of the story of Rogue One wherein they are victorious in their plans to stole the Death Star. But everything else, especially the ending of the story was already left in the hands of the Lucasfilm team and filmmakers. In a recent interview with Gareth Edwards, the director of the film, he revealed that the movie reportedly almost have a very different ending.

A lot of major characters will die, Galen and Saw will diminish in the middle of the movie. Baze, Chirrut, Jyn, K-2SO, Cassian, Bodhi, and Krennic are all was killed in the Battle of Scarif and it is one of the choices of the team. This surprise a lot of fans, according to the report by Hollywood Reporter, in the recent episode of the Empire podcast, Gareth Edwards revealed that there was version wherein Jyn made it out alive but was never actually shot.

Gareth explained, "there was an early version of the story, and the very first version they didn't actually die, it was just assumed by us that we couldn't (kill the cast) and they are not gonna let us do that." He continued, "We're trying to figure out how the story ends where killing doesn't happen. Everyone read the first version and nod of the feeling that they got to die and everyone at Disney says 'makes sense.'"

A report of SlashFilm, all of those deaths makes an incredible impact and tragic finish in the Battle of Scarif. A lot praise the ending as the Rogue One film are strong enough to let die its character rather than jumping into the loop of another sequel might happen if the character weren't killed.

Though a lot of fans wanted to see Jyn and Cassian survived but the report suggest that killing them all adds to the emotion of the film cost by war.