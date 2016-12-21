Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:25 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Director Gareth Edwards Reportedly Almost Made Another Ending of the Film

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 07:34 PM EST
A general view of the atmosphere during the opening night celebration of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' at El Capitan Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, Ca

A general view of the atmosphere during the opening night celebration of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' at El Capitan Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, Ca(Photo : Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi)

Fans already knew how would the sequel movie, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is gonna end. It has all been revealed from the opening crawl of the original movie, Star Wars wherein it has been known that the Rebels successfully stole the Death star plans. But according to the director of the film, Gareth Edwards, he stated and revealed that the "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" almost had a very different ending.

Everyone already knew the flow of the story of Rogue One wherein they are victorious in their plans to stole the Death Star. But everything else, especially the ending of the story was already left in the hands of the Lucasfilm team and filmmakers. In a recent interview with Gareth Edwards, the director of the film, he revealed that the movie reportedly almost have a very different ending.

A lot of major characters will die, Galen and Saw will diminish in the middle of the movie. Baze, Chirrut, Jyn, K-2SO, Cassian, Bodhi, and Krennic are all was killed in the Battle of Scarif and it is one of the choices of the team. This surprise a lot of fans, according to the report by Hollywood Reporter, in the recent episode of the Empire podcast, Gareth Edwards revealed that there was version wherein Jyn made it out alive but was never actually shot.

Gareth explained, "there was an early version of the story, and the very first version they didn't actually die, it was just assumed by us that we couldn't (kill the cast) and they are not gonna let us do that." He continued, "We're trying to figure out how the story ends where killing doesn't happen. Everyone read the first version and nod of the feeling that they got to die and everyone at Disney says 'makes sense.'"

A report of SlashFilm, all of those deaths makes an incredible impact and tragic finish in the Battle of Scarif. A lot praise the ending as the Rogue One film are strong enough to let die its character rather than jumping into the loop of another sequel might happen if the character weren't killed.

Though a lot of fans wanted to see Jyn and Cassian survived but the report suggest that killing them all adds to the emotion of the film cost by war. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Alien: Covenant' Latest News & Updates: Trailer Released Date, James Franco Officially Joins the Cast & Confirmed His Character

'Flip or Flop' News & Update: The Series Reportedly Got Cancelled, Christina Is Now 100% Done With Tarek

'Supergirl' Season 2 News & Updates: Theories of Mon-El's secret - He might be the Prince in Daxam; Cat Grant May Returned In Supergirl In 2017

'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 News & Updates: Klaus and Caroline Will Be Reuniting After Stefan Losses His Humanity

NASA Is On Search As They Believe That The Planets in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Exist [Report]

TagsRogue One: A Star Wars Story, rogue one, Gareth Edwards, Rogue One News

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics