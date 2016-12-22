Canadian Scientists Warn U.S. Colleagues to Act Against Trump to Save Science

Canadian scientists sensed U.S colleagues would experience similar situation they have been experiencing until today now that Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency. This prompted them to warn U.S. scientists to act immediately before Trump would assume office on January.

It can be recalled that Canadian scientists made protests four years ago when Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper restricted scientists in engaging with the media and limited national science budget by slashing research funding and closing some research centers. This Prime Minister's action was not expected by them, they were caught by surprise and now they suffered its effect.

Canadian scientists urge U.S. scientists to go out publicly and tell the people how important their researches are.

David Tarasick, senior research scientist of Environment and Climate Change in Canada said Harper's government prevented him from revealing to the media the research "Unprecedented Arctic Ozone Loss in 2011 for two weeks after it was published in Nature journal, as Scientific American reported.

Thomas Duck, a professor of Physics and Atmospheric Science at Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia said that because Harper's administration did not give any financial support for climate change research scientists changed focus, others travelled abroad and look for easier funding.

Are these possibly could happen too in United States with Trump's administration?

Trump has been vocal in criticizing climate change science during his campaign. He even called it a Chinese hoax and very expensive bullshit. Business Insider said he wants to dismantle Paris agreement. He also pledged to slash multiple science agencies.

According to Business Insider, it seems Trump is not alone with such views his incoming Cabinet members have given statements regarding climate change and most of them, (one out of twelve,) expressed unwillingness to support scientific research and study about it.

Now that science is losing support from two of the largest countries in the world, would it be a model to other countries to do the same, or would science boost in other rival countries?