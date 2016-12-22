NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia’s Nerlens Noel to be Acquired by the Raptors

Nerlens Noel #4 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania(Photo : Getty Images/Mitchell Leff)

The NBA trade rumors have shifted its focus to Philadelphia's Nerlens Noel and it turns out that the Toronto Raptors might acquire the big man.

Nerlens has not tried to hide his unhappiness for some reason, while the Raptors have cast off Patrick Patterson it appears that they have shown some interest in Nerlens. Although the NBA super star has not play much due to his injury and internal competition, he still has a path that will take him higher.

It looks like rumors are floating around Nerlens and it is not only the Raptors that might want to acquire him. It turns out that the Portland Trailblazers have also mentioned a possible destination for Nerlens as per Raptors Rapture.

Advertisement

Nerlens was the number 6 pick in the 2014 draft and the young, lean and tall center is tired of sitting. On the other hand the rewards for roster stability have been evident this NBA season, and getting hold of a rim protector like Nerlens would be a takeover.

According to Fox Sports, Philly seems to be way beyond the salary cap but they could draw $5.6 million more for the present season to acquire T-Ross. Nerlens might not be as happy as T-Ross because he will be leaving a team with a crowded frontcourt and join another instead.

As for the Raptors they will be capable to mark the $20 million they are not spending on T-Ross over the two seasons. There is no assurance that this deal might take place but the rumors have been believed to come from Philadelphia.

It was revealed on Sunday that Nerlens was out of the rotation for the future, but later on the team president Bryan Colangelo seemed to have backed off from the statement. Only time could tell where would the turn stand for Nerlens.