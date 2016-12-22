“Steven Universe” Back With New Episodes in January 2017 in a Weeklong Gem Extravaganza

Steven Universe will not be cancelled and will resume after the holidays.(Photo : Instagram/relatablepicturesofsteven_)

"Steven Universe" fans rejoice! It's official; Cartoon Network has announced new episodes for the popular cartoon series. Steven and the Crystal Gems will be back for a weeklong extravaganza in January 2017. These episodes will start airing January 30 till February 3 and have been dubbed as "Stevenbomb."

According to LA Times, "Steven Universe" will air over a week with five brand new episodes. Creators of the show have announced the titles and even the plot of each episode and it looks like each episode is related to the other.

January 30, Monday, "Steven's Dream" will be about a strange dream that Steven has and knowing Steven, he won't rest until he has found the meaning of this dream.

Advertisement

January 30, Monday, "Adventures in Light Distortion" will be about Steven and the Crystal Gems embarking on a search and recovery mission.

January 31, Tuesday, "Gem Heist" will be about the Gems planning on a heist.

February 1, Wednesday, "The Zoo" will be about Steven visiting a special zoo that he never been to before.

February 2, Thursday, "That Will Be All" will be about Steven and the Crystal Gems escaping from a dangerous situation.

Advertisement

The Geekiary also reported the exciting news and said that aside from "Steven Universe," Cartoon Network is also preparing to air new episodes of "Adventure Time," "Regular Show" and "Teen Titans Go!"

The "Stevenbomb" series will be like "Steven Nuke" which was aired last summer with a month full of daily episodes for the show. Having these five new episodes will finally end fans worries about Cartoon Network axing the show for good.

Rumors began to surface online after "Steven Universe" did not update its episodes after its Thanksgiving Episode and "Three Gems and a Baby." Now that there are fresh new episodes on the way, fans and followers of the popular Cartoon Network will be able to have a Happy New Year indeed!