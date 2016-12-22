Apple Rumors: A Premium iPhone codenamed "Ferrari" will launch by Apple in 2017, report confirms

As per the new documents, the tech giant Apple will unveil next year a premium iPhone codenamed "Ferrari" and many believe that this could be either iPhone 8 or the mysterious iPhone 10.

According to BGR, the new leaks documents were published by Chinese social media user that is famous for leaking information of the Apple East Asian Supply Chain. The report releases on one of China's biggest social network Sina Weibo said that in addition premium iPhone "Ferrari", the Cupertino company will release the "S" models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 plus.

Next year, the tech giant company will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone. So next year will be very important for Apple and iPhone lovers expect the release of something incredible.

According to iTech Post, the iPhone 8 has been confirmed and is expected to be one of the most premium devices in the history. But the newly leaked documents reveal that Apple has also some other plans to iPhone lovers.

As per the leaked documents, the premium iPhone "Ferrari" might be equipped with an incredible device and outstanding features. The document suggests that "Ferrari" will pack an "a substantial internal redesign".

The "Ferrari" device will diverge from the iPhone 8 in one key area, offering an AMOLED screen - a newer, more sophisticated light-emitting diode display(OLED)- is expected to appear on the iPhone 8.

The document also revealed that the new Premium iPhone would be only Dual-SIM. The upcoming new iPhone 8 will come up with also Dual-SIM.

Apple's intentions of exceeding expectations and keeps being ahead of the Smartphone game in which emergent Smartphone makers as Huawei's are starting to become a threat.

Meanwhile, Apple has not published any kind of information regarding the feature of the new premium iPhone. So now Apple lovers will have to wait.

