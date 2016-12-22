Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On

The Mets are reportedly thinking about the deal with the Pirates on the brilliant center fielder Andrew McCutchen. The player of 30 has an enviable record in the game, though 2016 went bad for him due to injuries. His record was just decent as he was struggling with problems in knee, thumb, and wrist.

Experts say that this would be a wise deal for the Mets as they were lacking power in the center so far. Presently Mets are having only Juan Lagares in the center. According to DailyNews, the talks about the deal started early in December. Till now, discussions are on preliminary stage and nothing has been made final.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Mets would likely have three other deals to balance the McCutchen deal; the names involved in these deals are Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce, the corner outfielders. There is also a buzz that the Pirates can ask for Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman in exchange of McCutchen.

Sources say that the present focus of the Mets is on trading Bruce, the left-handed hitter. Presently Bruce plays in the right field, where Curtis is a much better fit. The player has played in the center in 2016 to make an adjustment for Cespedes, who was injured. 36 years old Granderson is a clubhouse leader and he has demand in a few teams.

Presently the Mets sincerely need a deal to balance their excess in the corner outfield. They can continue with McCutchen only with a lucrative salary and for that, they have to work on their salary budget.

The name of Michael Conforto is also suggested for the right fielder, reports GLANews. He has played some matches in that position and seems quite comfortable, though he needs more practice and dedication. Transfer of McCutchen to Brooklyn Nets would be a huge boost to the team's title challenge.