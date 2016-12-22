Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:11 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On

By Shailesh (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:37 AM EST
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo : Getty Images/Scott Cunningham)

The Mets are reportedly thinking about the deal with the Pirates on the brilliant center fielder Andrew McCutchen. The player of 30 has an enviable record in the game, though 2016 went bad for him due to injuries. His record was just decent as he was struggling with problems in knee, thumb, and wrist.

Experts say that this would be a wise deal for the Mets as they were lacking power in the center so far. Presently Mets are having only Juan Lagares in the center. According to DailyNews, the talks about the deal started early in December. Till now, discussions are on preliminary stage and nothing has been made final.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the Mets would likely have three other deals to balance the McCutchen deal; the names involved in these deals are Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce, the corner outfielders. There is also a buzz that the Pirates can ask for Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman in exchange of McCutchen.

Sources say that the present focus of the Mets is on trading Bruce, the left-handed hitter. Presently Bruce plays in the right field, where Curtis is a much better fit. The player has played in the center in 2016 to make an adjustment for Cespedes, who was injured. 36 years old Granderson is a clubhouse leader and he has demand in a few teams.

Presently the Mets sincerely need a deal to balance their excess in the corner outfield. They can continue with McCutchen only with a lucrative salary and for that, they have to work on their salary budget.

The name of Michael Conforto is also suggested for the right fielder, reports GLANews. He has played some matches in that position and seems quite comfortable, though he needs more practice and dedication. Transfer of McCutchen to Brooklyn Nets would be a huge boost to the team's title challenge.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz, As It Happened

LG G6 Will Feature the 4K Display Plus Features and Price

NBA Trading for DeMarcus to Happen Soon; Boston Celtic Shows Interest

2017 Microsoft Surface Pro 5: A device with 4K display and cutting-edge specs

Buzz of Spinoff Series for Game of Thrones, Details Here

Tagsandrew mccutchen, Andrew McCutchen transfet, Andrew McCutchen Rumors, brooklyn nets, Brooklyn Nets News

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On

Rumors are in full swing regarding the Andrew McCutchen transfer to Brooklyn Nets.
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]
ESPN First Take - Is Russell Westbrook A Lock For MVP Already?

NBA Update: Russell Westbrook; Gets 6th straight of triple-double for MVP of this Season

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics