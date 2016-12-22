Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:12 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nelly Furtado 'Pipe Dreams' Music Video: Nelly Furtado's New Short 'Do and ‘The Ride’ Album Tracklist [VIDEO]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 05:33 AM EST
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Arrivals(Photo : Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for VH1)

It's been four years since Nelly Furtado's last album in 2012. The Canadian singer recently released a music video for "Pipe Dreams," a record on her upcoming studio album "The Ride" which is scheduled to be released on the first quarter of next year.

"Pipe Dreams" features what seems like the encapsulation of the feelings of the whole 90's era. Furtado is sporting a short hairdo and is seen inside a run-down house looking at her own reflection as well as freely dancing in most of the rooms. The whole music video has that distinct recorded on VHS look as well.

It was revealed that "Pipe Dreams" is included in Furtado's sixth studio album "The Ride." The album was initially supposed to be released on March 3 but it has been moved to March 31, 2017, instead, Just Jared reports. The music video for the track was reportedly filmed in Dallas and directed by Jake Elliot.

My album cover for "The Ride ", available on vinyl, CD and digital in March 2017. A photo posted by @nellyfurtado on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:58am PST


According to Idolator, "The Ride" is being produced by John Congleton and Furtado describes her new album as "modern pop-alternative." The album cover has also been revealed as well as the news that it will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.

Furtado's "The Ride" album consists of 12 songs including "Pipe Dreams." Other songs included are "Cold Hard Truth," "Flatline," "Carnival Games," "Live," "Paris Sun," "Sticks and Stones," "Magic," "Palaces," "Tap Dancing," "Right Road" and "Phoenix." Furtado also confirmed there will be a bonus track entitled "Islands of Me" as well.

Watch the music video for "Pipe Dreams:"

Are you excited for Nelly Furtado's comeback and her new album "The Ride" next year? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

'Dark and Light' Release Date, Updates: Snail Games' Survival RPG Early Access in 2017; What We Know So Far

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' News & Update: Here's Why Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin Villain Won't Be in Movie or in 'Defenders'

'Doctor Who' News: Here's What Twlefth Doctor Actor Peter Capaldi Told UK PM Theresa May [DETAILS]

'Tokyo Ghoul' Season 3 News & Update: Delay Due to Lack of Manga Material; What We Know So Far

TagsNelly Furtado, Nelly Furtado news, Nelly Furtado album, Pipe Dreams, The Ride, Nelly Furtado The Ride, Nelly Furtado Pipe Dreams

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics