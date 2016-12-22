Nelly Furtado 'Pipe Dreams' Music Video: Nelly Furtado's New Short 'Do and ‘The Ride’ Album Tracklist [VIDEO]

It's been four years since Nelly Furtado's last album in 2012. The Canadian singer recently released a music video for "Pipe Dreams," a record on her upcoming studio album "The Ride" which is scheduled to be released on the first quarter of next year.

"Pipe Dreams" features what seems like the encapsulation of the feelings of the whole 90's era. Furtado is sporting a short hairdo and is seen inside a run-down house looking at her own reflection as well as freely dancing in most of the rooms. The whole music video has that distinct recorded on VHS look as well.

It was revealed that "Pipe Dreams" is included in Furtado's sixth studio album "The Ride." The album was initially supposed to be released on March 3 but it has been moved to March 31, 2017, instead, Just Jared reports. The music video for the track was reportedly filmed in Dallas and directed by Jake Elliot.

According to Idolator, "The Ride" is being produced by John Congleton and Furtado describes her new album as "modern pop-alternative." The album cover has also been revealed as well as the news that it will be available digitally, on CD and on vinyl.

Furtado's "The Ride" album consists of 12 songs including "Pipe Dreams." Other songs included are "Cold Hard Truth," "Flatline," "Carnival Games," "Live," "Paris Sun," "Sticks and Stones," "Magic," "Palaces," "Tap Dancing," "Right Road" and "Phoenix." Furtado also confirmed there will be a bonus track entitled "Islands of Me" as well.

