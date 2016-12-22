Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti News: Leaks Hint To Upgradtion Path For GPU Subscription

Dec 22, 2016
Nvidia plans for a GTX 1080 Ti step-up option

Nvidia plans for a GTX 1080 Ti step-up option(Photo : Flickr/WorldExplorer)

Nvidia has already surfaced its widely drawn plans for its upcoming stunner GTX 1080 Ti. The company even seems to reveal certain opportunities with its GTX 1080 Ti Graphics stunner. Another attraction that seems to be associated with the masterpiece is an alleged Club GeForce Elite subscription membership with a multitude of benefits.

According to Extreme Tech, Nvidia has set a recent job posting with the tag of Senior Marketing for its Club GeForce Elite. According to the job posting, the individual will be responsible for working on GeForce Experience, Nvidia's game tweak utility and application portal for Nvidia-specific in-game recording technology, and streaming to the Nvidia Shield.

The job posting implies that Nvidia is planning to create a "Club GeForce Elite" program. It costs $10 per month.As per further revelation made by Gadget To Guide, the program will allow gamers to play a rotating bundle of free games (up to 4x per quarter), get awards like free GeForce PC in the cloud subscription and also take advantage of "Exclusive skins, in-game items, and GeForce Gear."  

It is thought that Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti will get its grand launch in Consumer Electronic Show 2017. Rumored specs include a base clock of 1503MHz with a boost to 1623MHz and three,328 CUDA cores, with 10GB of video RAM onboard as opposed to 12GB on the Titan X, which has 3,584 CUDA cores.   

Nvidia has even proposed that users register with an email for the latest version of GeForce Experience, and a reddit post on November 6, 2016, claimed that the company was spying on its users and collecting vastly more data for various nefarious purposes. Whatever it might be, but it can be said that Nvidia is surely lining up some incredible stuff in its Experience Mod. There are also rumors flaunting around that Nvidia is going to reveal a GTX 1060 variant alongside GTX 1080 Ti in CES event. Tech lovers need to wait for some days to know what is actually going happen.      

