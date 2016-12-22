LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place

Does the number 27,409 ring a bell among NBA fans? If it doesn't for some, then they are definitely not NBA fans.

In a report published by ESPN, the number 27,409 represents the points scored by Moses Malone, a Hall of Fame inductee, who stood at the eight spot among all-time scoring greats of the game. Unfortunately for Malone he was overtaken by LeBron James of Cleveland Cavaliers.

The report adds that James reached the magic figure of 27,410 when he scored off an offensive rebound in the match between Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks at the Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night. James' final tally in the match was 34 points, taking his all-time total to 27,442.

James was eloquent in his praise for Malone (passed at age 60 in September 2015) opting to remember him as "Uncle Moe." He vividly recalls one of the more important messages from Malone which conveyed that if one gives dedication and hard work to the game it would give the same back.

Further, in another report published by NBA, James' next milestone is to pass 28,596 points accumulated by another Hall of Fame player, Shaquille O'Neal.

November and December months of 2016 have been record breaking months for James. In early November James moved up to tenth place, in early December to ninth place and on December 21 to eighth place in the all-time scoring pecking order.

James also recorded a spate of firsts in the NBA. He is the youngest player to score 27,000 points. He is also the first player to complete the triple of 7,000 assists, 7,000 rebounds and 27,000 points.

The year 2016 has been extremely productive for James. The icing on the cake are facts that he has won his third NBA championship and he has been named the 2016 Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.