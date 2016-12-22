Android 7.0 Nougat: LG G5, Moto Z To Receive Software Update In Canada

Everyone wants to have a taste of Nougat. People in Canada who currently own an LG G5 or a Moto Z will soon be enjoying Android 7.0. The updates are for some of the selected users, and not everyone now could receive it.

According to Roger's Community Forums, the new Android 7.0 software will come to the Bell and Telus handsets. However, it was announced that the new software would not be rolling out until December 21st.

To see the updates, users can just go to their settings and see if their particular LG G5 is ready to be upgraded to Android 7.0.

Reports claimed that Google had given itself a couple of months head start on getting Nougat ready by releasing the first beta on March 9. The new version beta gave app developers and manufacturers an earlier look at what to expect from the new Android 7.0 Nougat update. Furthermore, it gave them more time to get the update ball rolling.

According to Android Authority, it was already ahead of the schedule when the new app software landed its final form on August 22. Android 7.1 Nougat then arrived less than four months later. Currently, Google is doing its job of rolling out the Nougat updates to the devices. And this leaves people a question when the new software will hit their phones.

The answer depends on the OEM in question. Therefore, to those who are excited to get their phones updated, they should start heading to their OEM section below to find out the estimated arrival date.

The last Nougat beta update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the Galaxy Beta Program is on December 20. The company recently said that the program would run until mid-December. The Nexus 9 also got Nougat on T-Mobile and the Moto Z, and LG G5 got the Nougat update in Canada on the same date.

Sony Xperia X and X Company also got their official Nougat update on December 16 after the X Performance and XA in the late November.



