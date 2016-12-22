Fallout Update: Mash-Up Packs Available On Minecraft Console

Good news gamers! There is a new holiday update with a whole bunch of new stuff to check out this December. Players nowadays enjoy the comfort of a console, and with that, the new update includes in version 1.10 of Minecraft for consoles which are now mobs, blocks, and items together with some changes to The End dimension.

According to Express, Fallout and Minecraft have come together for the brand new Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3, PlayStation Vita and Wii U DLC. Gamers will enjoy the new Fallout and Minecraft mash-up which are equipped with 44 skins.

These 44 skins are based on the characters like Fawkes, Nick Valentine, Tinker Tom, Paladin Cross, Jangles The Moon Monkey and Vault Boy. The features are on top of a Fallout-inspired UI overhaul which is based on the Pip-Boy device.

The soundtrack, on the other hand, features familiar tunes from the Fallout series.

"Working in the depths of their bunker complex, our artists and builders have been busy blasting Minecraft's glorious overworld into an irradiated wasteland fit for Fallout fans to wander," A Mojang spokesperson said.

According to Minecraft, the following updates starts from the New mobs which will include Shulker, Stray Skeleton, Husk Zombie, Skeleton Trap Horses. Then, from the New blocks which feature Chorus Flower, Chorus Plant, Dragon Head, End Gateway, End Rod, Purpur Block.

There are also the Purpur Pillar, Purpur Stairs, Purpur Slab and new items which include Chorus Fruit, Chorus Fruit, Dragons's Breath, Elytra, End Crystal, Lingering Potion, Water Splash Potion, Popped Chorus Fruit, Potion of Luck, Tipped Arrow; Spruce, Birch, Jungle, Acacia, and Dark Oak boats.

The new status effects, on the other hand, are Levitation and Luck. There are significant changes to The End Dimension - End Cities and End Ship. The update in UI will allow crafting fireworks which are the same as to how the Banners are crafted. The brewing changes include a slot for Blaze Powder that includes tutorials for Banners and Elytra.



